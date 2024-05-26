Trust fund, 65, blue eyes or whatever, finance men seem hot again





TikTok Content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from Since. But it also made me think. Ignore blue eyes, trust fund and 65. (Bit Also big in my opinion, but to each their own.) Ignore the fact that explicitly chasing a rich man has real Jane-Austen character energy at her most bitchy. It's Surprising That Women On TikTok Are Spending Their Summer Publicly Expressing Their Desire For Men in finance? From American Psycho has The wolf of Wall Street has Industry has The big short Besides, I don't know, the widely publicized documentaries about the financial crash of 2007/2008, the banker brothers have long been portrayed in culture as the villains of society. Yes, they have power and wealth, that's sexy, but are they nice people you'd want to date long term? No, they're presented as bad dads shouting into brick telephones as they rush to toy stores at 9pm on Christmas Eve; or vain, sex-obsessed psychopaths with a penchant for blowing powder; or at the very least stressed, overworked and dependent on alcohol. Obviously, this is not necessarily reality. There are, I am sure, charming and sensible bankers. (And, as far as I know, almost all of them end up opening wineries, which is nice.) But whenever I think of the archetypal finance man, it's hard not to imagine anything other than Leonardo DiCaprio screaming in a room of men capable of doing unethical things, or Effie having a horrible time with her big city colleagues in this ephemeral Skins spin off. Maybe it's growing up in the shadow of the recession and how that shaped the culture, but the idea of ​​singing I'm looking for a man in finance at a party doesn't really doesn't seem cool to me. However, it seems that something has changed. The financial brothers are experiencing a renaissance. Has banking become a bit trendy? A study found that it was the number one industry that American college graduates wanted to get into, rising from fifth place in 2021. Meanwhile, THE New York Times reported this week that selling out and working in finance is considered a good thing among Ivy League Gen Zers. And that makes sense. It's almost a cliché now to talk about how people define themselves less and less by impressive job titles and careers that demand all their creativity in exchange for free pizza Fridays and more by having a nice life. Add to this the numerous waves of layoffs hitting the tech and creative industries, the rising cost of living and education, it is perhaps unsurprising that while some people choose out mega-careers and capitalism, others opt In industries that promise more liquidity and stability at the risk of being seen as having the same Myers-Briggs personality type as Patrick Bateman. And it would also make sense that people who can provide the liquidity and stability that financing offers become more attractive prospects. Because what’s better than selling your products? Let your partner sell themselves so you can afford to be a part-time artist and socialite, of course!

