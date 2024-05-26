Latest Pac-12 Game Ends in Epic Style “Pac-12 After Dark”





The Pac-12 is no more. After being founded in 1915, the “Conference of Champions” played its last official sporting event on Saturday evening during the final of the Pac-12 baseball tournament between USC and Arizona. And fittingly, the conference gave us one last “Pac-12 After Dark” road memory. Arizona beat USC 5-4 in the bottom of the ninth on a dramatic play at the plate as the Wildcats won the Pac-12 tournament title in walk-off fashion. Roxy Bernstein had a perfect picture on ESPN's conference grand final. “One last Pac-12 After Dark. This is how the Pac-12 comes to its conclusion. – Roxy Bernstein on the call as Arizona beats USC in the Pac-12's final game in any sport. pic.twitter.com/Uc5g6JDk7o Awful Announcement (@awfulannouncing) May 26, 2024 After the game ended, Bernstein and his broadcast partner Wes Clements paid tribute to the Pac-12, starting with their dominance over the years in college baseball with the various national championships won over the years. But given the widespread success of other teams in other sports, the conference has certainly earned the nickname “the conference of champions.” “If you played in the Pac-12, understand that you played in the best conference in NCAA history.” – Wes Clements pic.twitter.com/6HCZXX0UNC Awful Announcement (@awfulannouncing) May 26, 2024 Bernstein then gave the Pac-12 a final farewell as he did on the league network the night before. In his final words, Bernstein quoted broadcast partner and Pac-12 legend Bill Walton, who was arguably the league's greatest defender, saying “Thank you for my life.” “This conference is in my heart and in my soul. And like many of you, it means more to me than I can express. No other conference can match the Pac-12's history. And that’s what truly makes this Conference Champions. –Roxy Bernstein pic.twitter.com/0rXrx19rrL Awful Announcement (@awfulannouncing) May 26, 2024 Oregon State and Washington State will advance to some extent as the last members of the conference not to join the exodus to greener pastures elsewhere, but the Pac-12 as we know now belongs to the history books. With schools leaving for the Big Ten, Big XII, and, incredibly, the ACC, the landscape of college athletics will never be the same. And given the history, success and rivalries of the Pac-12, it's impossible to say college athletics will be better off for it. But that's the true price of conference realignment when there are prime-time USC-Rutgers football games for sale.

