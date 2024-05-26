Diddy Believes There's An Agenda Behind Hotel Assault Video Released

Rumor coming from behind Diddy's walls indicates that the Bad Boy mogul is pointing to an “agenda” against him. The report comes from the New York Post in response to video of Diddy's assault on Cassie at a hotel in 2016.

A source said Diddy was “furious” about the video's release.

“He insists this doesn’t tell the whole story of what happened,” the source said. “Not that he's excusing it, but he's saying it's a selected video.

It is his position that there was a purpose in releasing the video when it was released. But ultimately, he knows that his main concern is the searches at his home; Cassie's video is just a distraction.

Additionally, Diddy is the subject of another lawsuit filed by a woman. According to TMZmodel Crystal McKinney met Diddy during Men's Fashion Week in 2003, when she was 22.

According to McKinney, Diddy invited her to the studio, where she drank and smoked weed, which she said was laced with narcotics, which disoriented her.

At that point, she was forced into a bathroom, where she was then forced to perform oral sex, eventually losing consciousness and waking up in a taxi.

McKinney said she was blackballed from the modeling industry and attempted suicide in 2004.

McKinney says her costume was inspired by Cassie's and feeling like she had “a moral obligation to speak out.”