Q4 Results: LIC, IRCTC, Aditya Birla Fashion and Tata Steel among companies to report results next week; check full list





Analysts say markets are seeing a notable rise due to the robust Indian economy, political stability and the expected victory of a BJP-led alliance securing a third term, which should support economic growth . Additionally, the strong results reported in the fourth quarter should reinforce the continued bullish momentum of the market. Fourth Quarter Results Due This Week – May 27 – May 31 May 27 Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), NMDC, National Aluminum Company, Sumitomo Chemical India, Elgi Equipments, NMDC Steel, Natco Pharma, Lakshmi Machine Works, AstraZeneca Pharma India, HBL Power Systems, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Juniper Hotels, Electronics Mart India, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Borosil Renewables, Kirloskar Industries, IFB Industries, Dish TV India, Flair Writing Industries, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia, DCM Shriram Industries, Motisons Jewelers, Jubilant Industries and others. May 28 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Linde India, Prestige Estates Projects, General Insurance Corporation of India, EIH, ITI, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Brigade Enterprises, NBCC (India), Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, RR Kabel, Aster DM Healthcare, Rites, Engineers India, Ingersoll-Rand (India), PTC Industries, MMTC, TTK Prestige, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Wockhardt, Medplus Health Services, Eureka Forbes, Responsive Industries, Campus Activewear, Greenlam Industries, JSW Holdings, MTAR Technologies, J Kumar Infraprojects, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels and others. May 29 Tata Steel, Cummins India, Samvardhana Motherson International, Alkem Laboratories, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, SJVN, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Ipca Laboratories, KIOCL, Emami, Bata India, GR Infraprojects, Aadhar Housing Finance, Lemon Tree Hotels, RattanIndia Enterprises, Jubilant Pharmova, Redtape, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Shree Renuka Sugars, Ion Exchange (India), KNR Constructions, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Suprajit Engineering, Maithan Alloys, Shriram Properties and others. May 30 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Muthoot Finance, Bharat Dynamics, Godfrey Phillips India, Swan Energy, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Welspun Corp, TBO Tek, Praj Industries, Rajesh Exports, Mrs Bectors Food Specialties, PTC India, Reliance Infrastructure, Sunteck Realty, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals , National Fertilizers, Hinduja Global Solutions, JNK India, La Opala RG, Prime Focus, PC Jeweler, Yatra Online, Rama Steel Tubes, Panorama Studios International, Credo Brands Marketing, DP Wires. May 31st Athena Constructions Stage alert!

