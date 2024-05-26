Steven Paul Gomer obituary – Martinez





Steve died peacefully at his home in Martinez, surrounded by his family, at the age of 75, from bladder cancer. Originally from Grand Forks, ND, his parents moved to San Francisco when he was one year old. He grew up in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. After graduating from Acalanes High School in 1966, Steve enlisted in the Naval Reserve and was stationed in Memphis, Tennessee, followed by San Diego. He qualified as an aeronautical machinist in the aircraft department. One of his most vivid memories while stationed in Memphis was of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968. He married Beverly Ruth Dannis on April 19, 1975, after meeting during from a blind date set up by mutual friends about two years before. Daughters Allison arrived in October 1983 and Carolyn in December 1985, completing the Gomer family of four. The first sales job in his early 20s was at a high-end men's clothing store in Walnut Creek, which led to a lifelong career in sales. He was even a sales representative for a women's clothing line, where Bev benefited from in-store samples! Steve retired in 2013 after working for approximately 18 years as a sales engineer for Coker Pump & Equipment Company in Oakland. Steve loved nothing more than camping at a lake, fishing, in his and Bev's RV. His favorite trip was a five-week trek that included Yosemite, New Mexico, Los Alamos, Albuquerque, Carlsbad Caverns and much more. Bev found him in Yellowstone to continue part of the adventure. If you were lucky, you received Steve's homemade jam from his fruit trees, or pickled beets. He was a master of the grill and often enjoyed cooking for his family and guests. He enjoyed wine tasting with friends, RV trips, traveling with Bev, attending concerts and stage productions, history and gardening. The back deck was his oasis. Possessing a gift of gab and a voice similar to that of a radio host, he was always ready to participate in a lively debate on politics and current affairs. Steve was predeceased by his parents Walter and Rosemary Gomer of Lafayette. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Beverly, and his daughters Allison Gomer, married to Brian Hess; and Carolyn Gomer-Droze, married to Ian Droze. He is also survived by his brother, Mike Gomer, and two sisters, Lynn Blackstock, married to Tom Blackstock; and Joan Gomer, with her longtime partner Ray Hudson; as well as her cousin Jessie Hickam, married to Jim Hickam and many beloved nieces and nephews. Steve was a proud father and his most precious moments were spent surrounded by his family. The family thanks Suncrest Hospice and HomeCare by Design for their dedication and endless care of Steve. He will be greatly missed but will not be forgotten for long. There are always new places to fish. “For every fisherman, there is always a new place, always a new horizon. » A celebration of life is planned for close family and friends. For more information, please email [email protected].

