Simone Ashley wore a stunning Stella McCartney dress in Cannes





This is Simone Ashley's world and we live in it. THE The Bridgerton Chronicles The actress put on her best Saturday on May 25 for the closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival in France. Ashley walked the famous red carpet at the Palais des Festivals and added to the glitz and glamor of the event with a stunning Stella McCartney dress. The dress wasn't your typical little black dress, the bodice and skirt were cut short at the thigh with a ruffle detail and a v-shaped neckline, but the train was the main event. The dress flowed into a silky train that hung to the floor behind Ashley, adding an elegant touch to the already stunning dress. JB Lacroix Ashley kept her glam looking super sleek with a slicked back bun and glossy makeup including sharp, defined brows and a matte lip. The actor teamed the dress with diamond droplet earrings and a statement necklace. CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 25: Simone Ashley attends the red carpet of the closing ceremony of the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)Dominique Charriau In an Instagram post, Ashley shared wonderful memories of her evening in Cannes, including watching 4 incredible Indian women beam and kiss on stage. She was referring to the film's casting Everything we imagine as lightwho won the Grand Prix of the festival. My beautiful @stellamccartney dress that I didn't want to take off – it might have been the most comfortable and coolest dress I've ever worn. Thanks Stella, Ashley wrote. What a memorable weekend of fellowship at the movies. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Simone Ashley recently released promos for the new season of The Bridgerton Chronicles, which premiered on Netflix earlier this month. While season 3 surrounds the romance between Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton), Ashley's character, Kate Sharma, is still present in the series, continuing her romance with Anthony Bridgerton , performed by Jonathan Bailey. This season follows as Kate learns how to become a viscountess while trying to create an heir.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.teenvogue.com/story/simone-ashley-cannes-film-festival The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos