Massiel Taveras speaks out after Cannes viral incident with bailiff





Receive our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free email The Life Cinematic Massiel Taveras has spoken out about her experience at the Cannes Film Festival after a video of her in an altercation with a security guard on the red carpet went viral. The Dominican actor and TV presenter, 39, attended the premiere of the French film the count of Monte Cristobased on the novel by Alexandre Dumas and directed by Matthieu Delaporte, at the time of the incident. Days earlier, former Destiny's Child singer and solo artist Kelly Rowland was seen scolding the same usher after she appeared standing on the star's dress at the ceremony. Marcello Mio first. Writing on Instagram, Taveras said the count of Monte Cristo The red carpet was the most powerful moment she has ever experienced and called it an unforgettable evening. In Taveras' viral video at the premiere, the star posed on the red carpet in a white train dress adorned with a photo of Jesus Christ. The security guard could be seen guiding the actor inside as she tried to pose for photos, which fans on social media claimed ruined the actor's moment in the spotlight. The guard appeared to place her arm over Tavera's head and chest as she attempted to force her inside. Taveras then turned around and apparently placed her hand on the guards' faces in retaliation. Taveras has since reposted posts with Rowlands' comments about the same red carpet security guard to her Instagram Story, without directly commenting on the incident herself. The woman knows what happened; I know what happened, Rowland said AP Entertainment. I have a limit, I respect it and that's it. And there were other women who frequented that carpet, who didn't really look like me, she added. Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free And they weren't scolded, or pushed away, or told to get off. And I held on, and she felt like she had to hold on. But I held on. Kelly Rowland attends the Marcello Mio red carpet during the 77th Cannes Film Festival ( Getty Images ) Praising Rowland, Taveras shared several posts detailing the singer's comments and told his followers that we need respect. Rowland got upset with the Cannes security guard when she stepped on the train of her dress and placed her hand very close to the stars' backs. The Motivation singer turned to speak sternly to the guard who didn't seem to back down before Rowland raised his finger to visibly scold her. Other event staff appeared to calm the guard down as the singer walked away from the altercation. The guard could be seen laughing with his colleagues. Fans have since come to Rowlands' defense, with many feeling the guard had disrespected her by holding onto her dress and attempting to rush her down the stairs. X/Twitter users also defended Taveras. This lady is a real hater, someone wrote on X/Twitter about the bailiff. She should be fired.

