Fashion
Eve's Leaves: still first in fashion
SANDPOINT 45 years ago, Marilyn Sabella dreamed of bringing a bit of European style to downtown Sandpoint.
Then as now, the charm of a European boutique is found in the emblematic Eve's Leaves which recently celebrated its 45th anniversary.
It was the spring of 1980 when the lifelong Sandpoint resident took a risk and borrowed money to launch Eve's Leaves, an iconic downtown clothing store and one of the oldest continuously operating local businesses in Sandpoint.
The store's first home was at the rear of the Hunt Building, but that only lasted about 18 months.
In addition to a wine store, a European bakery and a new age bookstore, the addition of Eve's Leaves created an open-concept European ambiance. However, that location only lasted a short time after Sabella noticed a new tenant carrying a deep fryer up the back steps.
Sabella knew she had to “get out.”
As luck would have it, Avco Finance Company was moving out of its office across the street, Sabella purchased its lease, and Eves Leaves was in the process of moving.
Although happy to find a new home for her clothing store, Sabella first had to recreate the unique shopping experience she had built across the street. This meant that the mural depicting Eves Leaves had to be moved from one location to another. Luckily, artist Doug Jones knew how to do it.
Sabella and Jones designed a plan using graphite and tracing paper. Once each line of the mural was copied, the intricate pattern was applied to the walls of the new space.
Sabella remembers well the day people came to help. With pizza, beer and Jones as ringmaster, the task was accomplished.
He would hand you a pot of paint and say: It's dark green, you're the one who makes the stems; it's light green, you will make the leaves; here is a box of yellow, you will make the little dots in the center of the flower, said Sabella.
Soon the repainted mural was finished.
Within two weeks, Eves Leaves moved into its new location at 326 N. First Ave. and still remains there today.
From the beginning, Sabella's theme for the clothing store has been “casual elegance” with an inventory of unique, easy-to-wear pieces. Buying natural fiber, artist-designed clothing made in the United States and Canada is a priority.
“Fashion is about finding the right things to wear that make us feel our best,” Sabella said.
Although she can't imagine doing anything else, Sabella said she's encountered many challenges over the years.
During the economic downturn of the 1980s, Sabella remembers seeing nine small businesses close their doors in downtown Sandpoint. Even despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Eves Leaves has survived.
I’m so grateful to still be here,” Sabella said.
Since the beginning, Sabella said her greatest reward has been the people and she looks forward to those who return at certain times each year. Many, she added, have become close friends and maintain close relationships with those she helps find the perfect outfits.
At one point, this resulted in “care packages” for customers who could no longer come into the store. Customers were calling with clothing requests with custom packages created and shipped.
This was perhaps the first “online shopping”.
Sabella's commitment to customers has inspired a shopping legacy where original customers, who are now grandmothers, bring their granddaughters to find their own special clothes at Eve's Leaves.
In return, her customers are loyal fans, knowing they will be taken care of and get great clothing at a great price.
Taking great care of her clients is Sabella’s priority. Making changes to in-store purchases costs the customer nothing. She wants her customers to have a perfect fit and feel good in their clothes. Clothing can be shipped, orders can be taken over the phone and exchanges are happily accepted, Sabella said. The goal is to ensure that customers are satisfied.
This is what we do, Sabella said.
To help treat its customers well, an extraordinary staff is as dedicated as she is to helping customers feel special, Sabella said.
My employees are the best, she added.
Many people have worked at the store over the years; some for short periods and others much longer. Mary, who has worked at Eves for 32 years, agrees with Sabella.
We have the best customers! I love getting to see everyone when they arrive,” Mary said.
“Eves Leaves never felt like work! We get to look at beautiful clothes and chat with women who are often planning a fun adventure,” Sonja said. “Marilyn trusts us.”
Barbro, who has worked at Eves for 26 years, said Sabella is “not just a boss, she's a trusted friend you can count on.” She is part of the family.
The store's first 45 years have gone by in the blink of an eye, and with the summer season approaching and tourists flocking to Sandpoint, the future looks bright for Eve's Leaves.
I can't imagine retiring,” Sabella said. “Every day I do something related to the store.”
|
Sources
2/ https://bonnercountydailybee.com/news/2024/may/26/eves-leaves-forever-first-in-fashion/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US Olympic break dancers ready to show off their moves and sports culture in Paris
- Scarlett Johansson's OpenAI feud reignites Hollywood's fear of artificial intelligence
- Eve's Leaves: still first in fashion
- “Google Cast” replaces “Chromecast Built-in” branding
- COMMITMENT: Cincinnati linebacker Dorian Jones is committed to UVA football
- RIP Johnny Wactor: Fans mourn loss of 'General Hospital' actor
- Is the stock market open on Memorial Day? Does the post office deliver mail?
- LLMs just don't get it: CEO of Facebook parent company Metas AI explains why AI will never achieve human-like intelligence
- Here's Why Trump Was Booed During Libertarian Convention Speech
- 'Mary Poppins' songwriter was 95
- Haverford Cricket in London: Day four blog
- The 20 Best Men's Underwear, Undershirts & Socks Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Starting at $9