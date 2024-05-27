Bella Hadid wore a backless asymmetrical dress in Cannes





No one seemed to be having more fun at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival than Bella Hadid. She settled on the Côte d'Azur and walked the red carpets one after the other. Every outing, big or small, gave her the opportunity to flaunt a stunning look, and she seemed to enjoy the challenge. One of Hadid's most stunning Cannes looks came as the festival entered its final weekend. She was spotted on May 23 in a unique all-white ensemble by Jacquemus. The brand later revealed in an Instagram post that her dress is from an upcoming collection. Bellas backless dress Hadid wore the Jacquemus dress at the Martinez Hotel. From the front, she was covered from the neck to below the knees, with one sleeve stopping at the top of her arm and the other going to her elbow. The asymmetry was even more visible from behind as one side was backless and the other fully covered. It was basically the high fashion mullet, and that's no knock. So happy @bellahadid [is] carrying a preview of our upcoming LA CASA fashion show, the brand wrote on Instagram, announcing its upcoming 15th anniversary show in Capri. Hadid's sister Gigi took the opportunity to share how much she loved the look: So goooood, she wrote in the comments. Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images Branded accessories Hadid stuck to Jacquemus for most of her outfit. Like her dress, her shoes and bag came from the brand. Her shoes were a pair of Les Doubles Sandales, which look like two pairs of sandals stacked together and cost $1,060. For a pop of color, Hadid opted for the Jacquemus Le Bambino Long handbag. Hers was in a shade of blue that isn't currently available, but other colorways also retail for $1,060. Hadid walked away from Jacquemus with her jewelry. The gold rectangular studs she wore were Aureums Cait earrings, priced at $335. No more white on white White was a favorite color of Hadid's on May 23. She also wore a stunning white Versace dress that day, paired with silver jewelry from Jimmy Choos and Chopard. After so many days of fashion treats like these, what are we supposed to do now that Cannes is over? Get even more from Bustle Sign up for the newsletter From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to look like someone who's on TikTok, even if you're not. Subscribe to our newsletter >

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bustle.com/style/bella-hadid-asymmetrical-backless-dress-cannes-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos