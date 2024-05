1970s Style: Purple Suit Highlights Bold Era of Mens Fashion

Rick Rudd in the hallway of his Herne Bay home, circa 1979. (Photo provided) Whanganui Regional Museum is delighted to present a sophisticated example of 1970s menswear and to welcome the original wearer and donor for its public unveiling. The following Outfit of the month – Outfit of the month is a purple three-piece suit owned and worn by famous Whanganui potter Rick Rudd. The suit is made of a two-tone grape and blue wool and polyester twill weave with a white pinstripe and polyester lining. It was purchased by Rick Rudd in 1973, in the men's section of a C&A department store in Norwich, England. C&A is a Dutch international chain of fashion clothing stores. In the early 1970s, men's fashion was heavily influenced by the countercultural movements of the 1960s, leading to more experimentation with colors, patterns and styles. The suit's bright purple hue reflects a departure from the more conservative tones of previous decades, embodying the era of individuality and expression. Pinstripes, traditionally associated with professional attire, add a touch of formality, while the vibrant color injects a feeling of boldness by blending formality with fun. Men's fashion in the early 1970s was characterized by boldness and style, reflecting the broader cultural trends of the decade. said Pou Rahi/Director, Dr. Bronwyn Labrum. Ricks' purple pinstripe three-piece suit and coordinating shirt from this era embody the distinctive style and flamboyance of the era. Advertisement – ​​scroll to continue reading Rick Rudd remembers buying the suit shortly before immigrating to New Zealand, and it was worn on many occasions, including to the captain's dinner on the voyage from England on the passenger ship.

from father; Man at C&A was a new national chain of modern men's clothing stores in the United Kingdom. I usually wore pretty conservative clothes, but when I saw this costume, I had to have it! Rick Rudd will join Dr. Bronwyn Labrum to present and discuss the lawsuit at an informal public conference. The public is invited to hear the presentation at the Museum on Friday, June 7 at 12:15 p.m. Entrance to the event is free. Koha for the Museum is always appreciated. No reservations are required, all are welcome. The costume will be on display at the Museum throughout the month of June. © Scoop Media

