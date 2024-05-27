Red Dress PDX hangs up after more than 20 years of celebrating for good causes





The Portlands Red Dress Party, the first of its kind in the queer community, is drawing to a close after more than two decades of monochrome dance parties aimed at raising awareness about HIV/AIDS and funding more than 20 local nonprofits. Red Dress PDX, the 501(c)(3) charitable organization that plans and executes the annual ball, announced the end of the party on social media platforms on May 16. The shutdown was filed during the last tax season, which closed in April. There has been a fundamental shift in the way people spend time with each other, says Rhonda Henderson, president of the Red Dress PDX board. Henderson says the Red Dress Party's impending closure was announced at the end of last year's party. Some of the Red Dress Party's historic sponsors and donors have closed their doors during the pandemic, and there aren't enough new ones to fill the void. A COVID-19 relief grant kept Red Dress PDX afloat after the 2020 and 2021 parties were canceled, but the grant was never a permanent solution. This community has been through an outbreak before, Henderson says. We certainly don't want to experience another one. The 2023 Red Dress Party, held in the basement of the Moda Center as in previous years, brought together more than 800 people, less than half of the thousands in attendance before the pandemic. The volunteers who keep the red dress party running smoothly, as well as the guests, were still not comfortable returning to close-quarters dance parties since pandemic restrictions were lifted. We looked at the numbers [and] we realized that between that and not having enough bodies to help with the party, we just couldn't keep it going, Henderson says. The first red dress party was held in 2001 with 75 people in attendance, and began fundraising in 2003, and eventually inspired red dress parties across the country. Attendees wear red dresses to remember a promise between two Portland gay men living with HIV that they would wear red dresses to other funerals instead of the traditional black. Dresses are still required, although restrictions on what constitutes a dress have loosened over the years. Red dress parties are held across the United States and in Toronto. All parts are independent of each other. Red Dress PDX's biggest parties with puny themes like Redrum, Red Eye and the Extremely Red Wedding 2014 have attracted more than 2,000 attendees, raising an average of $20,000 to $35,000 for the nonprofits. Some support HIV/AIDS patients, such as Cascade AIDS Project, Esthers Pantry and Our House of Portland. Others support causes unrelated to HIV/AIDS, such as Rock n Roll Camp for Girls, Morrison Child & Family Services and the YWCA of Clark County's Domestic Violence Support Program. Portland could see another red dress party in the future, if a new group of people want to throw one. Henderson says she and the current Red Dress PDX board will take next year off and may return with something new, but for now, they look back fondly on decades of parties. The Red Dress PDXs website, an archive of photos of people of all genders and shades of red letting it all on the dance floor, will remain active until the end of 2024. There's nothing stopping someone else from picking up that torch and creating a new 501(c)(3), or even organizing it as something other than a charity event, Henderson says. Someone could absolutely take that name back.

