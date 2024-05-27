What is 4B? Feminism and the idealization of Korean men

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of his campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

It's a well-known fact that the world is a pretty sexist and misogynistic place, but most of the topics we discuss and most of the feminist movements we see are from a Western perspective. Eastern feminist movements are rarely recognized and highlighted by the media, too focused on other demonstrations like #Me tooThis does not mean that they are not valid and necessary, but simply that they do not always apply to all societal structures.

That said, a new feminist movement has recently entered the mainstream, mainly due to its rather radical ideas, which are now the subject of many TikTok videos. We're talking about 4B, a South Korean feminist uprising whose values ​​center around the absence of any relationships with men. But before we talk about the movement itself, we need a little context regarding the country's view on feminism and women's rights. In Korea, feminism is somewhat taboo; Most women avoid saying they are feminists to protect themselves from societal backlash or, in the worst cases, physical attacks, sometimes for safety reasons. vague things like having short hair.

Now you can ask, Why is having short hair immediately synonymous with feminism?, and the answer is beauty standards and, you guessed it! The patriarchy. Let me explain it better while digging deeper into the meanings of the 4B movement, because these two concepts are more related than you think.

Movement 4B: Putting the Pieces Together

For starters, beauty standards are arguably one of the most effective tools the patriarchy uses to manipulate women, and in Korea, it's no different. Just look at the K-pop industry and the way they treat their girl groups, making them go on crazy diets to stay thin and editing most images to look as pale as possible and with few or no defects. Because of all this pressure, the women of 4B rejected these stereotypes as a way to fight against the patriarchy and its manipulation, by cutting their hair shorter and not wearing makeup. But that's just the tip of the iceberg in 4B. This political demonstration has 4 pillars, expressions in Korean which all start with B, hence the name: Bisekseu, Bichulsan, Biyeonae and Bihon.

4B is also primarily discussed online, so that the women involved can remain anonymous and avoid suffering the previously discussed consequences of being labeled a feminist. For this reason, and in addition to being a relatively new movement, there are still internal disagreements, for example over whether friendship with men is still allowed or whether trans women are also allowed to participate, but despite all this, there remains a movement. powerful way to challenge the power of patriarchy.

Additionally, the K-Drama industry and its influence around the world has given the impression that Korean men are these knights in shining armor, telenovela lovers, which, not to generalize, is not most time not true. The problem with romanticizing men based solely on what we see in movies is that we are hiding from reality, which is that Korean men do not support feminism, but in reality they have very conservative views on marriage and women's rights. According to OECD, the wage gap between men and women in Korea reaches the mark of 31.2%, the highest among all wealthy countries, and this is just one example of how difficult it is to be financially stable as a single woman in Korea. An article produced on this same subject by The cup states that most young Korean men align themselves with anti-feminist and misogynistic communities called Ilbe, saying women demand additional rights and privileges when they already benefit from avoiding mandatory military service in the country.

Looking back, the 4B movement is attempting, through radical means, to change the way Korean society is structured, fighting against its highly sexist norms regarding women's appearance and behavior, while advocating for political representation and gender equity.

—–

The article below was edited by Fernanda de Andrade Silva.

Did you like this type of content? Check Its Campus Csper Lbero for more!