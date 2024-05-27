Béatrice Borromée displays a glamorous figure in a houndstooth dress at the Monaco Grand Prix with her husband Pierre Casiraghi

Béatrice Borromée looked effortlessly glamorous as she attended the Monaco Grand Prix today with husband Pierre Casiraghi.

The aristocrat, married to Grace Kelly's grandson, opted for an elegant houndstooth dress for the occasion.

The mother-of-two's elegant sleeveless dress featured an elegant dropped hemline and square neckline.

The 37-year-old, dubbed “the most stylish European royal” by Tatler last year, opted for simple black accessories, apart from a delicate gold watch.

Beatrice completed her chic ensemble with a small black handbag, gold-embellished leather pumps and chunky sunglasses.

Pictured: Pierre Casiraghi, son of Caroline, Princess of Hanover with his wife Béatrice Borromée before the Monaco Grand Prix

The royal – who married into Monaco's glamorous royal family in 2015 – styled her blonde hair in loose waves and modeled a pair of pearl earrings.

Béatrice and Pierre were first seen in the Ferrari garage before heading to a VIP balcony.

Before marrying Pierre, Beatrice, whose family owns the Borromean Islands of Lake Maggiore near Milan, as well as land in the countryside of Lombardy and Piedmont, worked as a journalist in her native Italy.

On her wedding day in 2015, dubbed the chicest of the summer by Vogue, she wore four couture dresses, two from Valentino for a civil service in Monaco and two from Armani Prive for a religious service on Lake Maggiore.

His family still owns the Roca Borromeo castle where the reception took place.

Since then, she and Pierre have become parents to two sons, Stefano, five, and Francesco, four.

She has now turned her attention to documentary making, recently launching the three-episode series The King Who Never Was on Netflix.

The series focuses on the death of a German teenager in August 1978 which remains a mystery to this day.

Pictured: The couple seen watching the Monaco Grand Prix from the Ferrari VIP area this afternoon

For her next project, Béatrice is making a film about the origins of the family she married into: the Grimaldis of Monaco, the oldest royal family in Europe.

My company Astrea Films is producing the film about the capture of the Monaco fortress by the Grimaldi family in the Middle Ages, she said.

Pierre's grandmother, Grace Kelly, became Princess Grace of Monaco in 1956 when she retired to marry the prince. In 1982, she tragically lost her life in a car accident.

During her 50 years in the public eye, Princess Grace was photographed wearing dozens of Christian Dior couture dresses, including the famous black and white dress she wore to the 1954 premiere of La Fenêtre on Hitchcock's Courtyard, one of his most famous films. .

Béatrice and Pierre are now both brand ambassadors, with Béatrice starring in a glossy black and white campaign in 2023 to promote her 6,000 Lady Dior handbag.