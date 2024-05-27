Tom Pidcock and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot win the UCI Olympic Cross-Country World Cup in Nove Mesto Na Morave

The final races of the 2024 WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series weekend in Nove Mesto Na Morave, the UCI Olympic Cross-country (XCO) World Cup, produced the same women's podium as the short track in a different order . UCI World Champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Ineos Grenadiers) took gold by over a minute, ahead of Haley Batten (Specialized Factory Racing) in second and UCI XCO World Cup gold medalist Alessandra Keller (Thomus Maxon) winning bronze.

The men's event was won in equally dominant style by Tom Pidcock to make it a double for the Ineos Grenadiers. After a difficult first few laps, Pidcock found himself in the lead midway through the race, briefly battling for the lead with Nino Schurter (Scott-Sram MTB Racing Team) before taking a 30-second victory.

In his race, Ferrand-Prevot did not have the best start, losing the classification from the first row of the grid, since Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing – Pirelli) and the European champion Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) both took the start. out of line to lead the pack into the woods.

As the course narrowed, just before it became a single track, Ferrand-Prevot had infiltrated the peloton on Pieterse's wheel with Batten also moving up. Ferrand-Prevot took the lead just before the heavily rooted steps, always choosing the right line, before gaps began to open up behind her on the next technical climb. As the rainbow jersey seemed to disappear, Batten took off in pursuit, followed by Pieterse on the long descent. The alarm bells were starting to ring.

Batten negotiated the rock gardens well to gain ground on Ferrand-Prevot and get back in line with the French drivers before the first full lap. Pieterse and Martina Berta (Santa Cruz Rockshox Pro Team) were able to reconnect to briefly form a quartet of leaders. Behind them, the pack was complete.

Ferrand-Prevot took the climbs from the front and made them count as Pieterse struggled to hang on. During the WHOOP Super Climb, Ferrand-Prevot stretched the elastic, before putting more pressure on her rivals on the descent, with Pieterse falling back a few bike lengths. By mid-lap, Ferrand-Prévot had a measurable lead over the others and was beginning to impose his authority on the race.

Pieterse fought to stay in contact and even took time from the leader on the second lap, while Batten ran a more patient and measured race, twenty seconds in third. Hard work on the climbs kept Keller in touch with the podium places.

The central section of the course, with almost road climbs, suited Ferrand-Prevot better and this is where she was able to increase her advantage. The technical parts of the course favored Pieterse but not enough to prevent him from losing ground on the leader. After two full laps, the gap was 17 seconds, with a three-rider chase group including Keller, Batten and Laura Stigger (Specialized Factory Racing) more than 20 seconds behind.

Less than a lap later, Ferrand-Prevot had doubled his lead as Pieterse began to pay for his early efforts but refused to give up the chase. On lap 4, Pieterse was joined by the Batten group, offering them a chance to work together to reclaim the leader, but with Ferrand-Prevot out of sight, also with the risk of losing time to infighting.

Pieterse fell to the back of the group and Batten also appeared to be struggling, but the American recovered well before the final phase of the race. By the fifth lap and with Ferrand-Prevot more than a minute ahead, Stigger, Batten and Keller were fighting for the podium. Pieterse did well to join them. Batten made it play for silver with an attack on the WHOOP Super Climb, quickly taking a double-digit lead and even bringing Ferrand-Prevot back within a minute.

On the last lap, the French driver was able to take it easy, while Batten had almost finished second. Keller settled the fight for third place by showing she had kept the most in the tank, edging out Stigger and Pieterse on the steep ramps.

Ferrand-Prévot brought home victory

It was her third career victory at Nove Mesto Na Morave and a strong statement ahead of her bid for gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

It was, she later said, a great race. I wanted to ride at my own speed and I knew I wanted to take the first lap in the lead, so I attacked at the start and tried to maintain the speed. I can't tell you I felt good, but I was just trying to run my own race and push as much as possible.

Batten was pleased with how she achieved her own second-place finish, particularly how she mobilized her resources.

Halfway through I was like Oh my God, I’m hurting! so I think I listened to my body very well and I never gave up, she said. I learned the sections where I was strong and the sections where I wasn't as strong and tried to use them to my advantage. Towards the end, they didn't know where I was strong because I was coming from behind, so I just used that. I am so happy with this race.

Batten maintains his lead in the overall series standings. Jenny Rissveds was unable to start the race due to a fall she suffered on Saturday during the UCI Cross-country Short Track (XCC) World Cup.

Pidcock seals victory again at Nove Mesto Na Morave

The seven-lap men's race came down to a hard-fought duel between reigning Olympic champion Tom Pidcock and Swiss legend Nino Schurter.

Luca Schwarzbauer (Canyon CLLCTV XCO) emerged from the blocks to take a clear line on the start line alongside Filippo Colombo (Scott-Sram MTB Racing Team) and Saturday's XCC winner Victor Koretzky.

A high-speed crash further down the grid eliminated many riders before they even reached the course. Tom Pidcock safely navigated through the opening drama to reach the start loop around 20th position. Nino Schurter was well placed in the top five during the first fierce battles.

As with the women, the first climb served to thin the herd and expand the peloton. After the heavy rain that fell on Friday, the course was almost completely dry and moving incredibly fast, as Colombo charged.

Entering the first round proper, no major gap had opened up. British champion Charlie Aldridge (Cannondale Factory Racing) is doing well in fourth place, while Tom Pidcock is 15th, ten seconds behind the leaders.

A long line of runners led by Koretzky rushed into the woods, only to be jostled by Schurter as he headed toward the front of the race. The Swiss legend stomped the pedals to increase the pace as he charged up the WHOOP Super Climb.

Tom Pidcock Image credit: Other agency

Pidcock had entered the top ten just before the halfway point of the first lap where, to show off his downhill prowess, the strong Alan Hatherly (Cannondale Factory Racing) took over the lead. After a full lap, there were still only small gaps left. Hatherly, Koretzky and Schurter were three seconds ahead of Colombo and Aldridge, while Pidcock bided his time.

The UCI World Champion took his place on the back wheel of his compatriot Aldridge to form a group of eight, in which he was happy to sit for a period of recovery. Hatherly continued to climb the entrenched WHOOP climb, while Pidcock slowly worked his way through the group. Schurter returned to the front to increase the injury of everyone else and amplify the gap that had opened up to Pidcock.

As Schurter struggled, he was unable to stop Pidcock from coming back into sight of the lead group just after the Shimano climb on the third lap.

He finally became the undisputed leader of the race with an attack on the road-type climb after 35 minutes. Only Schurter and Koretzky were able to respond, with the Frenchman struggling to keep up the next time the track headed uphill.

A lap later, Pidcock accelerated again from the same spot to take a six-second lead over the Swiss. His lead only grew as time went on and the day grew hotter. After an hour of racing, Pidcock had a 24-second lead. Schurter rode strong and safe in second while a large group, led by Schwarzbauer, fought for the remaining podium spot. When the bell rang, it seemed to be between Mathis Azzaro (Decathlon Ford Racing Team) and Mathias Fluckiger (Thomus Maxon).

Marcel Guerrini (BIXS Performance Race Team) had other ideas. As Pidcock cruised to victory, hitting with a punch on his favorite climb, Guerrini produced his best lap of the race. The UCI World Champion took a comfortable fourth consecutive victory in Nove Mesto Na Morave, 30 seconds later. Two Swiss strongmen, Schurter and Guerrini, followed him on the podium.

I can be very satisfied with it because it is my first race of the year, declared the winner afterwards, with his characteristic sobriety. Pidcock admitted to struggling early in the race, but “once I got going and got to the front, I was able to find my own pace.