Sarah Jessica Parker just wore this trendy summer dress





When I first started commuting to my New York-based office through 85-degree subway stations, I always arrived dismayed. How did everyone else look so sophisticated, office-appropriate, and stylish, while I was overheating in long suit pants or barely skirting HR guidelines with a too-short hemline? After some subtle research, I realized that many of my colleagues were stealing an easy-to-wear, lightweight style from Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, and, more recently, Sarah Jessica Parker: the shirt dress. Although she's a notorious fashion rule-breaker (we're still thinking about her mismatched shoe moment), Parker understands how the simple outfit formula can elevate your style, even without trying very hard. While the top half may borrow from the boys with its classic shirt collar and button-down front, the Parker version leans toward a feminine style, with a body-hugging fit, waist-defining silhouette, and romantic flared skirt. It's also super versatile: add waist-cinching details like a belt, spice up the longer length with block heels, or look casual and cool in a pair of ballet flats. Whether you want something a little less structured and casual or a dressier option, we've found seven similar styles on Amazon, and they start at $27. 7 Summer Shirt Dresses on Amazon Manaixuan Tie Waist Buttoned Midi Shirt Dress Amazon

You might be holding a bouquet of flowers or waving the mouse in a professional PowerPoint presentation, but either way, this classic button-down shirt dress can slip seamlessly into any environment. Especially since it comes in 10 colors and has adjustable features including sleeves that roll up or down and button fronts to show as little or as much leg as you want . While the relaxed fit of the dress makes it comfortable to wear all day in an office chair or roaming around town, the belt with the large tie better defines your waist for a more tailored fit. Levi's Ellie denim dress Amazon

Double what your blue jeans can do for you and recreate a head-to-toe denim moment (hi, Katie Holmes) with the Levis denim dress. Like our favorite pair of Levis jeans, this iteration is reliable and practical, but you'll stand out from the crowd of traditional materials. Beyond that, it's made from 100% cotton. And feel cool by wearing it with chunky sneakers and gold accessories. Prettygarden long shirt dress Amazon

This cute warm-weather style goes beyond most basic options with a few simple design choices, such as metallic accents on the sleeves and waistband and contrast stitching. Thoughtful additions take the guesswork out of what accessories you'll pair with it (we suggest throwing on a summer espadrille sandal and heading straight out the door). It features a range of rich colors, from punchy highlighter, Elle Woods-approved pink to timeless, muted earth tones that are a nice change of pace from your typical neutral palette. We'll never disagree with anything in Sarah Jessica Parker's closet, and now we have iterations of her summer wardrobe to shop on Amazon, coming soon. Anrabess Women's Button Down Shirt Amazon

Grapnet ruffled short-sleeved babydoll dress Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Long Sleeve Georgette Midi Shirt Dress Amazon

Zesica striped mid-length dress, round neck, short sleeves Amazon



