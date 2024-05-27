Must-See AAPI Fashion Designers

The fusion of Asian and Pacific Islander culture with the ingenuity associated with life in the American melting pot often results in some of the most inventive works of art around. To celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, I've put together a list of fabulous AAPI designers who have created incredible products from their cultural experiences.

Pineapple

For starters, Indian-American designer Sheena Soods, clothing brand Pineapple is perfect for consumers who appreciate rich, saturated colors and breathtaking attention to textural details. With collectible titles including Plants as people, Color is a medicine And Wise wordsSood is intentional, aligning her designs with a color-driven vision and a fascination with ancient, spiritual, and psychedelic realms.

Inspired by his childhood trips to visit family in India, his clothes demonstrate global artistry, using traditional textile techniques from around the world. With a page dedicated to them techniques, Abacaxi uses Oaxacan basket weaving, Schiffli eyelet embroidery, mirror work, Peruvian knitting, crochet and more. Based in Brooklyn, New York, Sood shows how small businesses can focus on sustainability, return to their roots, and collaborate with other cultures.

SYRO

This next mark, SYROis dedicated to the most daring fashion fanatics. Created in 2016, SYRO's mission is to inspire queer expression as political action, one outfit at a time, demonstrating how intersectionality can be brought to the forefront in fashion. Co-founders Henry Bae and Shaobo Han had opposing childhoods. Bae grew up in a conservative, suburban Korean-American family while Han left China for New York at age 11, relishing the expressive, urban atmosphere. They translated this range of Asian-American upbringings into their work through textual variations and deviations from classic shoe silhouettes.

While SYRO is best known for its edgy and eccentric products shoestheir concise list of products also features their first ever signature Stiletto bag one of my favorites which is simply a stylus with a bag strap (genius!). Their stunning photographs (literally and figuratively, given their use of mirror-shattering imagery) are simply awe-inspiring to look at, drawing people in with their exciting artistry.

Peter Do

It seems like both ends of the fashion spectrum were explored with the previous two brands, from psychedelic-tropical pixie to urban-razor-blade rebel. So, Peter Dos The corporate villain aesthetic is both a fitting and refreshing addition to this confusing roster. (PS, sorry if these aesthetic names are particularly cringe-inducing, or even trigger me to listen to 90s club music while writing this).

Do immigrant from Vietnam to suburban Philadelphia at age 14, working for several brands before creating his eponymous brand in 2018. His stylish collections have focused on topics such as construction, form and function, past and present and resilience. Its Spring Summer 2022 collection captured effectively the complex experiences of home and immigration. On his website, Do states: As immigrants and children of immigrants, New York is where we built our home and hearth. His chic aesthetic and powerful refinement are based on the themes he has selected.

Kim Shui

Kim Shui, a Chinese-American designer who launched a brand under her name in 2016, is exceptional at using elements of her Chinese heritage with a twist. She draw draws inspiration from her cultural influences and her femininity, and transforms them into sources of joy and celebration through her creations.

Her sheer lace qipaos are a great example of the juxtaposition between traditional shapes and the latest trends. The sensual recognition of the female figure is unmistakable in each of her sensational pieces, ensuring that everything Shui creates demands special attention.

Nakeu Awaï

When people talk about Asia, they often think only of East Asia, particularly China. The lack of diversity within some East Asian circles is alarming, as other Asian countries deserve recognition for AAPI-related matters, such as their representation within the advertising industry. the fashion. Likewise, Pacific island countries are the most affected by this situation. omission. AAPI-themed events and organizations typically focus solely on Asian culture, ignoring the second half of the acronym.

While I was browsing the internet looking for lists of AAPI fashion brands, some problems appeared. Most of these lists included only Asian creators, excluding Pacific Islanders altogether. When I tried to find Pacific Island designers, especially those who grew up in the United States, the results were diminishing.

Additionally, most lists include Asian brands whose founders were born and raised in Asia. While it is important to highlight Asian brands, there is a major distinction between Asians who grew up in Asia and Asian Americans. From language barriers to microaggressions, the experiences of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are all uniquely challenging, and the ways they express themselves through their creative vision are equally unique. So, I've tried to do everything I can to find brands that emphasize the diversity of experiences within American culture.

With all of this in mind, I thought it would be helpful to highlight Nakeu Awai, the first Hawaiian designer to locally create prints inspired by native and indigenous flora. In an interview with Harpers Bazaar, Awai explain that his main goal in getting into the fashion business was to design clothes for the local people. Hawaiians had adopted Western clothing styles since the beginning of colonization. So when Awai decided to introduce cultural clothing in the 1970s, he became a pioneer in promoting a Native Hawaiian perspective in the fashion industry.

Nakeu Awai Designs features bold prints characterized by symbols of nature. 100% of their process, from design to production, is still done in Hawaii, a remarkable feat considering the trendy temptations of give up domestic manufacturing. Even though the woman who often models their clothes unsettles me with her flashy smile (clearly, I'm too used to sullen models who look like they're pulling out their leg hair for fun), these clothes are bright, alive and pay homage to Hawaiian culture.

None of these designer collections are similar, but that's precisely what makes them iconic for AAPI Heritage Month. There are dozens of impressive designers waiting to be discovered so the public can imbibe their individual vision.

The daily's arts editor Tara Wasik can be reached at [email protected].

Related Articles