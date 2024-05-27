Anne Hathaway is a Disney princess in a white shirt dress with Bulgari diamonds

As the spotlight remains on the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, Anne Hathaway caught our attention with her stunning appearance at the Bulgaris 140th anniversary celebration and launch of their Aeterna collection in Rome. For this extravagant event, Anne opted for a custom-made white shirt dress from the famous luxury brand Gap. Designed by Zac Posen, creative director of Gap Inc., the dress offers a modern twist on Gaps' iconic white shirt, with meticulous collar and placket construction. To infuse a feminine look and achieve a fitted silhouette, the dress featured waist darts and a one-shoulder style.

The dress also features a sleeveless design, a plunging neckline, a floor-length hem, and a fold-over collar over one arm to reveal the corset. The actress completed the look by leaving her dress mostly unbuttoned to create a thigh-high slit. Anne's dress was inspired by the Audrey Hepburn film, Roman Holiday and connects the timeless piece to today's fashion.

Styled by fashion stylist Erin Walsh, she wore white pointy-toe Christian Louboutins pumps to finish her look. As for accessories, she wore a Bulgaris Infinite Chase necklace for the occasion with a 26.54-carat blue sapphire, as well as round and pavé diamonds for the occasion. She also opted for diamond earrings and a diamond Serpenti bracelet.

Makeup artist Gucci Westman gave the actress a subtle dewy look that complemented her dress. Meanwhile, hairstylist Orlando Pita straightened her hair and swept it back to reveal the stunning necklace.

In the past too, Anne Hathaway has made heads turn with her stunning choice of ensembles. At the premiere of The Idea of ​​You, she chose a sculpted red dress from luxury brand Versace. Her ensemble featured a strapless neckline with structured petal-shaped panels at the bust and the satin darts gave the illusion of a corset. The dress also featured a thigh-high slit and a floor-length hem. She completed the look with emerald earrings, diamond rings and red pointy pumps.

What do you think of Anne Hathaways' appearance?