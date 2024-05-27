BBy midday last Friday, a large queue had formed in Mayfair, London, as shoppers queued for one last chance to get their hands on one of Vampires Wifes' iconic and highly coveted dresses Falconetti dresses, formerly called the dress of the decade by Vogue.

Earlier this week, the London-based brand, founded in 2014 by former model Susie Cave and whose designs were worn by everyone from Kate, Princess of Wales, to Kate Moss, announced its closure, ending its his tenure with three One-Day Farewell Sale.

The then-Duchess of Cambridge wore a green version of the Falconetti dress from Vampires Wifes while traveling to Ireland with her husband in March 2020. Photo: Shutterstock

Despite a period of positive growth and sales, the upheaval in the wholesale market has had dramatic implications for the brand, a statement said. Its closure was preceded by the March bankruptcy of one of Vampires Wifes' biggest resellers, online luxury fashion retailer Matchesfashion.

Founded by Ruth and Tom Chapman in 1987, Matches originally existed as a single physical store in the London suburb of Wimbledon. It later expanded to 14 stores, bringing international luxury brands, including Prada, to the British capital alongside emerging local designers. In 2006 its e-commerce site was launched and in 2017 the Chapmans, who owned a majority stake, received around €400 million after selling Matchesfashion to private equity investors in a deal valuing the company at 800 million euros.

Today, her disappearance has triggered a seismic wave in the fashion industry. Fashion is an ecosystem where there is always a chain reaction, said Olya Kuryshchuk, founder and editor-in-chief of 1 Granary, a fashion education platform and creative network. Another fashion insider claimed that half of the independent brands previously championed by the online giant would not be part of the payroll this month.

When Mike Ashley's Frasers Group announced the €52 million acquisition of Matches late last year, its CEO (and Ashley's son-in-law) Michael Murray expressed confidence that the group would unlock synergies and generate profitable growth for Matches. Less than three months later, in a move that surprised staff and suppliers, the group called on Teneo administrators. In April, Frasers Group bought back the intellectual property but not the stock. Few escaped the site's implosion, and everyone from CEOs to cleaners were affected.

This month, another London designer stocked with Matches, Roksanda Ilini, announced that she had sold his eponymous labelRoksanda, at The Brand Group (TBG), due to recent volatile market conditions.

Roksanda Ilini announced this month that it had sold its brand due to recent volatile market conditions. Photograph: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

According to a report by Teneo, Roksanda was one of more than 500 unsecured creditors. Teneo said the marks owed by Matches were unlikely to be repaid and, if they were, the amounts would be very small, less than a penny per pound. Most brands also don't have access to unsold inventory, which continues to be sold on the site at deeply discounted prices.

The collapse of Matches affected established and emerging British luxury brands. Burberry owes more than 500,000, Anya Hindmarch more than 200,000 and Paul Smith and Samantha Camerons Cefinn each more than 100,000. London-based independent jewelry brands Alighieri and Completedworks owe more than 70,000 and 110,000 respectively, without count the losses linked to orders for the new season.

The UK is currently the world's worst market for fashion, said Stefano Martinetto, chief executive of Tomorrow, a fashion brand development platform. Indie brands are terrified. We are at a critical point. I receive hundreds of requests for financial support and new agreements. We have injected more than 25 million euros into independent designers over the last five years and almost a million euros in grants. Our goal now is to preserve these businesses.

Matches' downfall has been exacerbated by the economic fallout from the pandemic, alongside Brexit and the removal of duty-free shopping for tourists. London Mayor Sadiq Khan and industry leaders including executives from Harrods and Selfridges. supported a new appeal for the UK government to reinstate VAT-free shopping for international tourists, which was removed in 2020.

The matches started with a single store in Wimbledon, southwest London, and has expanded to 14 stores plus an online retail platform; its collapse set off a chain reaction throughout the fashion industry. Photograph: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

We have a lot of tourists in London. They eat ice cream and go to museums, but for luxury fashion shopping, they take the train to Paris for the day, Martinetto said.

Some insiders call the state of the industry deeply concerning. In December, another online luxury giant, Farfetch, narrowly avoided bankruptcy during a fire sale in Coupang South Korea which wiped out the majority of shareholders.

Some British clothing manufacturers are now in financial free fall. Mustafa Fuat, the founder of Gosia London, which specializes in manufacturing luxury women's clothing and until recently supplied Matches-stocked brands including Roksanda, described it as a double whammy. The same brands that owed him thousands of pounds were also unable to place future orders, he said. We have a huge gap between now and August, and there is no work to fill it.

Fuat had to reduce his staff's working hours. It's really hard that they've been with me for a long time and have families and mortgages. If my business goes down, 12 more people will go down with me.

Faut described the British fashion industry as imploding. It was hit by the collapse of London brands Ralph & Russo in 2021 and Christopher Kane in 2023, leaving it with a cumulative deficit of €85,000. With 30 years of experience in the textile industry, Faut believes that current conditions are untenable.

It's a sentiment shared by Roy Powley who, alongside his partner Helen, runs Riverside Design & Textiles in Leicestershire, a company specializing in jersey fabric. The oversized rugby jerseys sewn by Powley himself for Matches' in-house brand, Raey, were once one of the brand's best-sellers. He now has an unpaid bill of more than 13,000 euros. With no cash flow, this 70-year-old man, who has worked in the textile sector for more than 50 years, explains that he was forced to give up his retirement to keep his business afloat.

Many are expressing frustration at what they see as a lack of government support for an industry that contributes more than $60 billion to UK GDPand say government support is better in Italy and France.

Anna Jewsbury's jewelry brand Completedworks is said to be owed €110,000 in the collapse of Matchesfashion. Photo: David Fisher/Rex/Shutterstock

Libby Hart, an adviser to the UK Board of Trade, said UK brands and factory owners had had to try to resolve the problem on their own. Powley contacted his local MP, while others, like Completedworks founder and creative director Anna Jewsbury, drove to the Matches warehouse to try to speak to administrators. Although Jewsbury was unable to collect the stock in person, representatives sent by Victoria Beckham could have done so.

While international brands seem to be developing a penchant for holding major shows in the UK last year, Chanel visited Manchester's Northern Quarter, Gucci held a show at London's Tate Modern this month This and early June, Dior will host an event in Perthshire in 2017. Scottish reports of a mass exodus from British fashion are commonplace. The program for the 40th anniversary of London Fashion Week in September will reveal which local talent survives. The June edition of Milan men's fashion week has already attracted many of Italy's London-founded brands, with Martine Rose, David Koma and Dunhill joining the programme. Paul Smith turned to the Pitti Uomo platform in Florence as a guest designer.

Design jobs are rare. Art schools receive few applications from students and many creatives have already moved to Paris, Kuryshchuk said. These are complex problems, and it is not helpful for everyone to try to solve them alone.

Teneo was approached but declined to comment. Frasers Group previously said Matches had consistently missed its business plan targets and continued to make significant losses. As Matches' management team attempted to find a way to stabilize the company, it became clear that too many changes would be required to restructure it, and that ongoing funding requirements would far exceed the amounts the group considered viable.