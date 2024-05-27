Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas Dazzles in Daring Gown at Lavish Billionaire Wedding





Cressida Bonas showed off her timeless elegance as she attended billionaire David Winter's extravagant wedding to Georgia Irwin in Venice this weekend. The 35-year-old actress, known for her past relationship with Prince Harry, was spotted leaving the Gritti Palace Hotel on the Grand Canal in photos published in Daily Mailready to embark on a boat ride to the sumptuous ceremony organized on the island of Le Certosa. Cressida dazzled in a shimmering bronze asymmetrical dress that featured a daring thigh-high slit, adding a touch of sophistication to her ensemble. She accessorized it with a delicate necklace and gold earrings, elevating her glamorous look. Her blonde tresses were styled in a flawless '60s-style blow-dry, perfectly complementing her chic outfit. © Dave Bennett Cressida was spotted at a wedding in Venice The actress, who welcomed son Wilburn in 2022 with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley, appeared in good spirits as she prepared to head to the wedding venue. Cressida and Harry married in 2020, and their son Wilburn has a poignant name, honoring Harry's late brother James, who died tragically at the age of 21. Princess Eugenie, who introduced Cressida to her cousin Prince Harry, remains close to the actress even after her breakup with the prince. The bonds of friendship have obviously endured, as Cressida continues to be a valued guest at important events. © Getty Cressida Bonas and Princess Eugenie have been friends for a long time The lavish wedding of Standard Industries CEO David Winter took place on the picturesque island of La Certosa, with guests arriving by water taxi. La Certosa, located 500 meters northeast of Venice in the Venice Lagoon, provided a breathtaking backdrop for this star-studded evening. Before the ceremony, Cressida was seen mingling with other high-profile attendees, exuding joy and enthusiasm. © Dave Bennett Cressida was pictured sitting with Zara Tindall and James Blunt Among the celebrity guests was Sienna Miller, who made a grand entrance in a silk dress accompanied by her partner, Oli Green, 27. Sienna, 42, who welcomed her second child and first with Oli in January, opted for a plunging burnt orange dress. it accentuated her stunning curves. The actress, who also shares 11-year-old daughter Marlowe with ex-partner Tom Sturridge, completed her look with a chunky gold choker, matching bracelet and strappy sandals, carrying her essentials in a clutch chic. Oli Green complemented Sienna's elegance with a dapper appearance in a dark suit, layered over a crisp white shirt and emerald green tie. The couple's elegant presence added an extra layer of glamor to the already dazzling event. DO YOU LIKE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you're reading this, chances are you're obsessed with all things royal, which is a good thing, because we are too! So obsessed that we started a club dedicated solely to covering them. So welcome to Hello! Royal Club. We would love for you to join us What is this? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, must-see royal news and an illustrious royalInner circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one of Emilie Nash

