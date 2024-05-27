Swarovski exhibition heads to Milan

TRAVELING SHOW: After Shanghai, the Swarovski traveling exhibition is moving to Milan.

Launched on June 17, during Milan Men's Fashion Week, it will continue until June 24 and will be open free to the public.

The 'Masters of Light from Vienna to Milan' exhibition will celebrate the Austrian house's heritage since 1895 and feature a selection of more than 50 crystal-embellished couture creations from the likes of Gucci, Versace and Giorgio Armani at the 18th-century Palazzo century. Citterio, an extension of the Pinacoteca di Brera. This cultural partnership with the museum will allow visitors to see the renovated palace for the first time.

It will also feature costumes and red carpet looks worn by Harry Styles, Katy Perry and Rihanna as well as jewelry, figurines and crystals.

The exhibition will be divided into seven Rooms of Wonders.

Galaxy, the new fine jewelry collection made with lab-grown Swarovski Created diamonds, will also be on display. There will be a pop-up store and garden café set up in the palace's orangery, with a menu created by renowned Milanese chef Carlo Cracco.

“Swarovski Masters of Light” was designed by the brand’s global creative director, Giovanna Engelbert, and is curated by British fashion critic and author Alexander Fury.

Unveiled at the Shanghai Museum of Contemporary Art last September, the exhibition was divided into seven sections and encompassed pieces from the company's founding in 19th-century Vienna to modern-day Shanghai.

It included a 2016 replica of Marilyn Monroe's Jean Louis dress, Katy Perry's viral chandelier dress at the 2019 Met Gala, a look Rihanna wore to the 2019 Savage x Fenty showcase premiere, and Doja's bedazzled Schiaparelli dress Cat – all presented to the public for the first time in China.