Swarovski exhibition heads to Milan

TRAVELING SHOW: After Shanghai, the Swarovski traveling exhibition is moving to Milan.
Launched on June 17, during Milan Men's Fashion Week, it will continue until June 24 and will be open free to the public.
The 'Masters of Light from Vienna to Milan' exhibition will celebrate the Austrian house's heritage since 1895 and feature a selection of more than 50 crystal-embellished couture creations from the likes of Gucci, Versace and Giorgio Armani at the 18th-century Palazzo century. Citterio, an extension of the Pinacoteca di Brera. This cultural partnership with the museum will allow visitors to see the renovated palace for the first time.
It will also feature costumes and red carpet looks worn by Harry Styles, Katy Perry and Rihanna as well as jewelry, figurines and crystals.
The exhibition will be divided into seven Rooms of Wonders.
Galaxy, the new fine jewelry collection made with lab-grown Swarovski Created diamonds, will also be on display. There will be a pop-up store and garden café set up in the palace's orangery, with a menu created by renowned Milanese chef Carlo Cracco.
“Swarovski Masters of Light” was designed by the brand’s global creative director, Giovanna Engelbert, and is curated by British fashion critic and author Alexander Fury.
Unveiled at the Shanghai Museum of Contemporary Art last September, the exhibition was divided into seven sections and encompassed pieces from the company's founding in 19th-century Vienna to modern-day Shanghai.
It included a 2016 replica of Marilyn Monroe's Jean Louis dress, Katy Perry's viral chandelier dress at the 2019 Met Gala, a look Rihanna wore to the 2019 Savage x Fenty showcase premiere, and Doja's bedazzled Schiaparelli dress Cat – all presented to the public for the first time in China.
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/swarovski-exhibition-milan-1236400117/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related