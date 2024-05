How Vogue's sustainability editor gave her wedding dress a second life

I originally wanted to dye my wedding dress black, but quickly realized that wouldn't be possible due to the silk fabric. [Black] usually involves additives that can be quite harsh on protein fibers [such as silk], which are much more sensitive, explains McPherson, who has also just launched his own brand, Dataha. Ultimately, we settled on a deep blue, a shade we achieved by using sustainably sourced log wood. It's a demanding process: after a few swabs, the dress is soaked in hot water to remove potential stains and washed with a pH-neutral detergent, to ensure that no pH-sensitive items (like perfume) are removed. disrupts the dyeing process. McPherson then applies the mordant in this case, ferrous sulfate which prepares the fiber to absorb the dye, before putting the dress in a heated dye bath containing wood shavings and water for an hour, while massaging it constantly to ensure as uniform a finish as possible. possible. Finally, the dress is soaked in cold water to preserve the color, washed again with a neutral pH detergent to remove any excess pigment, and hung in a drying cabinet overnight. McPherson began by sampling different natural dyes. Ruby Pluhar The dress has been dyed with sustainably sourced log wood. Ruby Pluhar Initially, McPherson dyed the dress a shade lighter than the sample, as she was unsure how the silk lining would affect the color, before repeating the process to achieve a darker blue. If you opt for natural dye, you need to be flexible, says the colorist. It's a natural material, so it won't always react exactly the way you want it to. Of course, dyeing isn't the only way to transform your wedding dress. Co-founder of Moda Operandi Lauren Santo Domingo had her Olivier Theyskens dress cut in half at her wedding in Colombia because the heat was getting too much. Likewise, sustainable fashion activist Venice La Manna had the slip dress she wore on her wedding day altered so she could incorporate it into her daily wardrobe. As more brides want to wear their wedding dress beyond their big day, a growing number of brands are also offering upcycling services. Take Vivienne Westwood, who offers a bespoke option for her brides. The objective [is] to eliminate waste and give new life to each Vivienne Westwood dress, explains Brigitte Stepputtis, head of couture for the brand, whether by modifying the silhouette of the dress, adding removable sleeves, lace details, embroidery or embellishments, or using hand painting techniques. .

