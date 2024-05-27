Connect with us

Free People is offering 50% off these cute summer dresses

a model wears a yellow headband and a sleeveless floral dress

(Image credit: Free People)

I am generally a slow and methodical buyer. I save the things I'm looking at on a Pinterest board, then compare and contrast everything on my wish list before deciding what I actually want to spend my money on. That said, sometimes I don't have time to think about my next purchase. This is exactly the case when it comes to the Free People's Memorial Day sale, which lasts only three days: May 27-29. The deals are so good, though, that I'm willing to pull the trigger a lot quicker than usual. to make sure I take full advantage of the great sale.

Free People's current sale is offering a whopping 50% off select dresses. Minis, midis and maxis, they're all there. Whether you're looking for a lightweight floral dress or a sheer beach cover-up, Free People has you covered. Scroll down to shop my favorite dresses from the sale.

Lavender Daze Dress

Free people

Lavender Daze Dress

a model wears a long beige off-the-shoulder dress

a model wears a long white dress with eyelets

Free people

Marieanne eyelet maxi dress

a model wears a denim dress with ruffled sleeves

A model wears a sleeveless, low-waisted floral dress

Free people

Lavender Daze Dress

a model wears a white sleeveless midi dress

Free people

Goutettes de Vénus mid-length dress

a model wears a green sleeveless midi dress

Free-est

Sandy midi beach dress

a model wears a white sleeveless dress with buttons down the front

Free people

Desert Desire mid-length dress

a model wears a short white sleeveless floral dress

For love and lemons

Kiela short dress

a model wears a long white dress with puffed sleeves

Free people

Perfect Midday Storm

a model wears a strapless white dress with ruffles and eyelets

Free people

Hi Hello Midi Dress

a model wears a short yellow dress on the beach

Free people

Desert Island Mini Dress