Céline Homme Hiver 24: Lessons in dramaturgy by Hedi Slimane





Celine Men's Winter 2024 is a study in the dramaturgical practices of Hedi Slimane: where the past, present and future converge to chart the growth of Céline's men's branch, under his direction. Symphonie Fantastique, the theme that fully permeates Céline Men's Winter 2024, refers to the score of the same name by French composer Hector Berlioz which touches on all the feelings of nostalgia linked to the affection of a crush. Filmed in a myriad of locations, in the Mojave Desert and in Los Angeles, Winter 2024 took the French house far from its native territory, deep into the wilderness, reproducing that very notion of longing, longing and isolation. But it is in these arid and foreign lands that Hedi Slimane has brought Céline Men back to where he feels most comfortable: Winter 24 marks the house's complete return to the cut and dry traditions of couture. It is in Hector Berlioz's musical evocation of desire that we can understand Slimane's bittersweet collection of precisely cut formal wear. Invoking all-too-familiar overtures of nostalgia, Winter 24's narrative gives way to scores that accompany the models on desert roads; and Slimane looks back on his six-year tenure so far, amid widespread rumors of his upcoming departure from the house. There is a coming-of-age element that unfolds in the 14-minute film. Straight-laced, unfettered classics gradually blossom into coats and pants bedazzled and draped in rhinestones. This is a knstlerroman novel telling the story of Céline Men; of the trajectory and life story of an artist. In this case, Hedi Slimane, producer, playwright, artistic director… is not presented as the protagonist, but as a driving force in the history of the house. Slimane gave birth to this new chapter for the house and the house has now taken on its full meaning. Just as mountainous terrains are fluid with their grooves and the vast excess of the desert holds infinite potential, so tells the house's collection. Decisive and direct, Slimane's production sees characters familiar to Céline take to the big stage against the backdrop of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Classic double-breasted jackets, frock coats and impeccable leather overshirts are the suits of these gentlemen surrounded by a veil of ambiguity. They can be heroes, villains, rockstars, angsty young people or just everyday well-dressed people, each a character chosen from previous house collections. But in the ambiguity, there is space to explore for the (relatively young) wing of the house: the clothes are only one dimension, one facet of these characters; whereas elsewhere, they would have been put center stage. Regardless, Slimane's sartorial direction serves to appease his loyalist base. If this is Slimane's final arc, there can at least be hope that a callback exists in all of the alternate universes he's been constantly constructing narratives for. So, if his successor chooses to go in search of the desert, the Californian Teen Cowboy pipeline (the term used by the house to designate Slimane's exploration of the Wild West) could persist. And the same for the others: the renegades of his Cosmic Teen, the anarchists of his Dysfunction Daydream and the history buffs of his Teen Knight Poem. Once you have finished this story, clickhere to catch up with our May 2024 issue. RELATED ARTICLES

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mens-folio.com/style/celine-mens-winter-24-lessons-on-dramaturgy-by-hedi-slimane/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos