



After twelve days and countless dresses, here is the final review of the closing ceremony of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday. Melody Hobson delivered one of the most striking looks of the Cannes Film Festival in a Richard Quinn Fall 2024 dress. Although she could have worn the runway version, the modified version looked great on her. The modified dress was more fluid and had an elegance reminiscent of First Dior Haute Couture collection by Raf Simons. The runway version, while striking, was a bit boxy and less flattering. Mellody's adaptation showcased her understanding of fashion and how she adapted runway pieces to better suit her own aesthetic. Richard Quinn Fall 2024 Vicky Kriepsrecently revealed as a Chanel ambassador, concluded her appearances at the Cannes Film Festival in a remarkable way Chanel Fall 2019 Haute Couture velvet trompe loeil petticoat dress. The dress, inspired by the classic tuxedo, presented at Vicky's unique style. Given her new ambassadorial role and her strong showing at Cannes, we'll likely see a lot more of her on future red carpets. Chanel Fall 2019 Haute Couture Pritika Swarup looked stunning wearing Indian inspired clothing Zuhair Murad Couture Spring 2024 gold beaded dress with bandeau top worn with Boucheron jewelry. Zuhair Murad Couture Spring 2024 Mikey Madisons The film Anora won the Palme d'Or, the highest award given at the Cannes Film Festival. As unofficial saysChanelambassador, the actress wore her third Chanel festival look for the closing ceremony. His choice was Chanel Fall 2023 Haute Couture dress embroidered with three-tiered flowers. Even though the dress had many intricate details, it seemed somewhat overcomplicated. Chanel Fall 2023 Haute Couture Mlanie Laurent gave a very nonchalant look AMI Paris. Golshifteh Farahani Was elegance personified by wearing a Givenchy Haute Couture backless dress enhanced with a trompe-loeil necklace set with crystals. Emmanuelle Bart demonstrated timeless Parisian fashion during the Cannes Film Festival, showcasing her impeccable style. Her AMI Paris was a perfect example as the outfit was simple, clean and elegant, embodying the essence of Parisian chic. Emmanuelle the effortless sophistication proved that true style is eternal, and her fashion choices throughout the festival were a true masterclass in elegance. Elodie brought the nude dress back to the red carpet wearing Versace Workshop. LOréal Ambassador Andie MacDowell wore a spectacular purple cape dress. Credit: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic / Daniele Venturelli/WireImage / Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images / Vogue.com

