Preakness is not only a boost for Baltimore, but also for its local black community

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MAY 18: (L-R) Kevin Liles, First Lady of Maryland Dawn Moore, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, and Belinda Stronach, CEO and President of the Stronach Group and 1/ST attend the Preakness 149 hosted by 1/ST at Pimlico Race Course on May 18, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for 1/ST)

Preakness has become almost synonymous with the city of Baltimore and for good reason. A celebration of tradition, enthusiasm and community spirit, this year was no different as it captured the hearts of more than 60,000 people gathered at Pimlico Racecourse.

If you're unfamiliar, think of it as the Northeast's version of the Kentucky Derby. This year's event, held on May 18, seamlessly blended the excitement of horse racing with dynamic cultural expressions, creating an unforgettable experience for all participants. The atmosphere was electric, with fans dressed to impress in their finest outfits, and the event brought together diverse groups of people to celebrate a shared love for the sport and the city.

From the moment the doors opened, attendees were treated to a day filled with enthusiasm, camaraderie and the timeless tradition that the Preakness represents.

Beyond the race itself, Preakness 2024 has had a significant economic impact on the Baltimore community. The influx of visitors has led to increased business at local hotels, restaurants and shops, providing a much-needed boost to the city's economy. Vendors and service providers benefited from the event's attendance, and the hospitality sector saw a notable increase in business.

The annual event not only highlights Baltimore as a premier destination for sports and entertainment, but also demonstrates the city's ability to host large-scale events with grace and efficiency.

“As a proud Baltimore native, it was an honor to collaborate with 1/ST on Preakness 149 and Preakness LIVE to celebrate the vibrancy of our city through music and culture,” says music executive and entrepreneur Kevin Liles.

Preakness has a long history of investing resources in the local Black community, and 2024 was no different. The event featured several initiatives aimed at empowering and uplifting the community, including partnerships with Black-owned businesses and organizations. This annual event demonstrates our commitment to investing in Black Baltimore, showcasing our incredible local vendors, artists and talent, says Liles. Our goal was to create an immersive experience that would not only entertain, but also empower the community. Seeing over 60,000 guests come together to enjoy and support this initiative has been truly inspiring and reaffirms our belief in the potential of our city.

Liles was joined by some of his famous friends, including the likes of Ray Lewis, Lamar Jackson and Carson Kressley. Preakness LIVE concluded the celebration with a headlining performance from Jack Harlow and others.

Local vendors had excellent opportunities to showcase their products and services, and community leaders were involved in the planning and execution, ensuring the event was inclusive and representative of Baltimore's diverse population. Held as part of the Preakness Stakes festivities, the AfroPreak Lounge, for example, was created to highlight the contributions and presence of Black Americans at one of horse racing's most prestigious events. AfroPreak has grown significantly since its inception, starting with 100 guests in 2022 and expanding to 1,200 guests for the 149th Preakness.

We are honored to grow our partnership with Preakness and 1/ST over the past three years, says LaRian Finney, Co-Founder of Afro Preak and Managing Partner of The Finn Group. Our team looks forward to playing an integral role in reimagining the Preakness with Afro Preak and intentional community involvement at the center! »

This partnership is just one example of how the Preakness Stakes is so much more than just a day of racing; it is a platform for change and community engagement.

With the success of Preakness 2024, anticipation is already building for next year's event. Preakness 2025 promises to be even more spectacular, with plans to further enhance the attendee experience and deepen the event's impact on the community. The continued commitment to inclusion and empowerment will continue to be a focal point, ensuring that Preakness remains not only a premier sporting event, but also an important cultural and social occasion.

Whether you're a seasoned auto racing fan or simply looking for an exciting event to attend, Preakness offers something for everyone. Its commitment to diversity and local engagement ensures that it will continue to be a beacon of excellence and a source of pride for Baltimore and beyond.