Zengeler Prom Dress Collection 2024 Drive a Winner





Northbrook, IL. For the 22nd consecutive year, Zengeler Cleaners The prom dress drive was a huge success, the company reports, providing the opportunity for hundreds of area students to attend their proms. The collection of gently worn dresses was donated by students from eight northern Illinois high schools, patrons of the Vernon Township Library District and customers of Zengeler Cleaners, netting 5,387 dresses and hundreds of other items , including shoes, hats, scarves and evening wear accessories. . The dresses were distributed at the Pop Up Prom Shoppes, held at Lake County University Center's Grayslake Campus, hosted by Mothers Trust Foundation (MTF) of Forest Lake. MTF staff and volunteers spent hours sorting donations by size, color and style, then offered area high school students the opportunity to purchase the prom dress and accessories of their dreams at their Prom Shoppes, all at no cost to students. The program was designed to help those who otherwise could not afford to purchase clothing, relive the pageantry and memories of their high school prom. The Mothers Trust Foundation deserves all the credit for making our annual dress collection and distribution campaign so successful again this year, says Tom Zengeler, president of Zengeler Cleaners. Their ability to recruit volunteers who can turn donated items into a well-organized shopping event for local students is beyond amazing. The educational component that MTF brings to this event, along with its collaboration with Lake County University Center and Lake County College, makes it truly unique. With the support of these important local organizations, we are already looking forward to another successful event in 2025. This year, prom pop-up shops and educational opportunities took place the weekend of April 12-14. More than 450 students found their dream dress, and many received second dresses as well. Students also had the opportunity to participate in various educational activities and learn about the college experience available at the University Center and College of Lake County. It clearly takes a large number of volunteers and extraordinary planning to ensure that the Pop-up Prom Shoppes and associated educational activities go off without a hitch, says Zengeler. The Mothers Trust Foundation has been a great partner, leading the effort with exceptional execution year after year. Together, we are committed to making next year's event even better, and with that in mind, we are already exchanging ideas to help make next year's dress giveaway weekend the best yet! Dozens of volunteers worked to ensure the success of the 2024 Prom Shoppes Pop-up Campaign. This year's event, sponsored by Zengeler Cleaners and Mothers Trust Foundation in Northbrook, Illinois, raised more than 5 000 dresses and hundreds of other items for area high school students who otherwise would not be able to attend their prom. (Photo: Zengeler Cleaners)

