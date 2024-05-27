Can I wear neon without looking like highlighter?





Do you think neon lights should be avoided? I love bright colors, but I worry that I'll veer into wacky territory as I get older. How do you know when it's too much? Susie, San Francisco Neon, the blinding colors otherwise associated with traffic cones, sports stars and the lights of Las Vegas, has made a comeback of late. That's partly thanks to Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Margot Robbie's neon roller skate, and the endless specter of the '80s and '90s, when aerobics gave way to acid rock. Type neon into Tagwalk, the fashion search engine, and you'll get 132 looks from the men's and women's clothing spring shows alone. Designers going ultra-shiny for spring included Gucci, where new designer Sabato De Sarno offered neon tailored coats with a bit of beaded fringe; the Attico, with its chubby, bright pink ostrich feather; and Tods, who featured an assortment of neon yellow shirts. All of this suggests that neon isn't just a thing for young people, ironies, or triathletes trying to increase their visibility. And yet, wearing neon, which includes that family of colors also known as warm, electric, and acidic, can feel like the human equivalent of a highlighter. After all, no neon colors appear in nature. Neon itself isn't even officially part of the color wheel, as it is created chemically. This is actually a relatively recent invention. The first neon did not appear until 1910; the first neon painting was created by Swiss brothers Robert and Joseph in the 1930s; and the first Day-Glo Fabrics began appearing around 1950. Since then, neon has often had a bad reputation, associated with the artificiality, vulgarity and kitsch of Las Vegas.

However, its techno side, clearly synthetic, is also the reason why Andy Warhol called neon the great modern thing and that many artists, including Bruce Nauman, Tracey Emin and Glenn Ligon, embraced it. The American Chemical Society even declared the discovery of Day-Glo fluorescent pigment a National Historic Chemical Landmark in 2012. Which means that there is a lot to do with neon besides just casting a shadow or a lot of shadow that can be cast on the shadow and incorporating it into your wardrobe takes care and consideration . If you wear it, it's not like anyone can miss it. You have to be ready for what comes next. Vanessa Barboni Hallik, the founder of Another Tomorrow, the eco-conscious fashion brand, confessed her love of neon when I asked her about it. She suggested a dumbbell approach when thinking about how to incorporate bright colors into a wardrobe. The simplest strategy, she says, is just to add power accessories—neon shoes, for example, or a hot pink shell—to a neutral base, like a dark suit or camel dress, for a facelift without serious commitment . Think of it like using highlighter shades to accent your wardrobe, rather than becoming the highlighter yourself. However, Ms. Hallik said that if you're going to go, maybe you really should go: Go for a pantsuit or an all-electric dress. It's not for nothing that in 2020 a movement called #ambitionsuitsyou was born, which urged women to wear hot pink suits. Born from the brainchild of a fashion brand called Argent, created to promote equality in the workplace, the movement represented the new power suit: feminine, practical and because it was impossible to ignore.

Your style questions, answers Each week on Open Thread, Vanessa will answer a fashion-related reader question, which you can send to her at any time via E-mail Or Twitter. The questions are edited and condensed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/27/style/how-to-wear-neon-bright-clothing.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

