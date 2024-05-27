What brings down fashion giants?





Australia's fashion scene is facing a harsh reality, with the recent collapse of the local arm of designer label Dion Lee. The high-profile closure follows similar struggles for other fashion giants around the world, prompting the CEO of a popular luxury brand rental service to shed light on the underlying causes. Dion Lee, the Australian fashion brand loved by celebrities including Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa, is facing a setback as it enters administration. This follows Cusa’s decision to withdraw its investment. Antony Resnick of the dVT Group is evaluating the future of the brand and looking for new investors. Despite this, Dion Lees' Australian and online stores remain operational. Founded by Dion Lee in 2009, the brand is renowned for its luxurious, body-conscious designs, blending traditional tailoring and construction. This follows the bankruptcy of other fashion giants like J. Crew, Neiman Marcus and Brooks Brother. Farfetch, Net-a-Porter and even Harvey Nichols are now facing tough times. According to the rental CEO, the industry is grappling with a dual problem: the rise of online retail powerhouses and a shift in consumer behavior. While fashion enthusiasts were undoubtedly saddened by the news of Dion Lees' administration, especially considering the brand's popularity with celebrities like Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa, it seems that writing been on the wall for a while. Is the new showrooming online? The fashion industry is facing a harsh reality, on the verge of collapse according to Bernadette Olivier, CEO and co-founder of The Volte, a luxury brand rental service. Olivier highlights a confluence of factors at the origin of this crisis: Bernadette Olivier, CEO and co-founder ofThe Voltasays the fashion industry is on the verge of collapse. The rise of TikTok and the growing popularity of Instagram Stories and Reels have revealed new consumption habits, explains Olivier. Consumers are turning online purchases into online try-ons, often posting their harvests to their followers to decide which clothes to keep while coming of age. Retailers have been slow to recognize this trend and report that up to 50% of inventory sold online is returned, with a significant portion ending up in landfills or incinerated for profitability reasons. Retailers are grappling with these challenges, in addition to changing consumer sentiments, such as rapidly diminishing brand loyalty, increasing regulatory costs as governments attempt to curb overproduction and increase supply chain transparency and the emergence of new Chinese fast fashion powerhouses like Shein and Temu. These new players, with incredibly low prices and massive advertising budgets, have left an already fragile industry on the brink of collapse. According to the Boston Consulting Group, the mismatch between supply and demand results in up to 30% of produced inventory never being sold, exacerbating textile waste and costing the industry up to $210 billion. dollars per year. This overproduction poses not only a financial threat, but also a rapidly growing environmental threat on a global scale. Leveraging data analytics and AI to improve demand forecasting can help brands more closely align their production with actual consumer demand. Improved development of virtual try-ons, accurate sizes, descriptions and images, and the use of AI to provide personalized recommendations based on previous purchases can reduce Brands must also embrace and integrate the economy circular. The resale economy is growing 10 times faster than the traditional clothing industry, indicating that consumer demand for circularity is ongoing. Part of the integration must allow brands to take advantage of these new business models, allowing retailers to generate revenue outside of producing and selling more clothing. Keep up to date with our stories onLinkedIn,Twitter,FacebookAndInstagram.

