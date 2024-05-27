What to wear for a casino night? (How to dress, men and women)

WHAT (NOT) TO WEAR: STYLES AND DRESSES FOR CASINO PARTY EVENTS

After hosting events for 35 years and answering many questions about casino nights, one of the most common requests our event planners receive is about appropriate attire for casino nights or fundraisers . The answer to this question varies depending on the type of casino party being held.

Here are popular casino party themes and suggested attire for each event.

Dressing for a corporate casino party

Our corporate casino parties typically have a dress code ranging from professional to business casual. Casual Friday clothing is okay, but you can also choose to dress a little nicer if you prefer. Unbuttoning your collar is fine, just keep your overall look professional.

Another factor to consider is whether external guests will attend the office casino night. When customers, vendors, and partners are invited, attire typically leans toward a more formal style to maintain a balance between fun and professionalism.

The organizer of a corporate casino party should provide dress code guidelines via email or advance notice.

Dressing up for a fundraiser at Black Tie Casino

Casino themes are commonly used for fundraisers to create excitement and encourage spending. Casino Knights Inc. offers casino fundraising nights where customers can enjoy the games without risking their own money. This makes it a fun, low-risk way for guests to donate, even if they don't win.

A black tie fundraiser requires very formal attire for both men and women. Men should wear a tuxedo or nice suit, and this is a great occasion for a three-piece suit. Women will mainly wear cocktail dresses or long dresses.

Some black tie casino parties may require themed attire which guests should be informed of in advance. For example, a Roaring Twenties theme would suggest ensembles with a touch of flapper, similar to a corporate casino party with a specific clothing theme.

Dressing for a Mardi Gras Casino Night

February brings one of the most festive events in the world, Mardi Gras. People often go wild and have a great time during this celebration. Hosting a casino night during Mardi Gras creates the perfect atmosphere for fun. Every year we host Mardi Gras themed parties which are always fun, especially when it comes to the creative outfits the guests wear.

Beads are a popular accessory for a Mardi Gras themed event. They make great party favors if you're hosting the event. Decorative Mardi Gras masks are also a popular accessory. Guests can have fun with outfits that include the traditional green and purple colors.

Dressing for an evening at the Monte-Carlo casino

Monte Carlo is known for its luxurious casinos, which have attracted wealthy and influential visitors since the 1850s. Over time, the city has become associated with high-stakes gambling, in part because of its depiction in films of James Bond.

When hosting a casino party, Monte Carlo is a popular theme choice for a high-class touch. This theme requires guests to dress in black tie with added glamour. Men can wear tailored suits with shiny cufflinks, while women can opt for sparkling dresses and eye-catching jewelry. It's impossible to be overdressed for an evening at the Monte Carlo casino.

Dressing for a Queen of Hearts Casino Party

The Queen of Hearts theme is a fun option for a casino night. Based on the character Alice in Wonderland, guests can dress up as Red or as characters from the story. It's a popular choice around Halloween and adds a unique touch to parties with poker or blackjack as the main games.

WHAT NOT TO WEAR TO A CASINO NIGHT

Dressing appropriately for a night out at the casino is recommended, as these events are generally considered more formal occasions where guests are expected to show respect for the efforts put into organizing the event.

Appropriate attire for a night out at the casino varies depending on the type of event, from business attire to elaborate suits or formal attire. It is best to refer to the event theme for guidance or contact the host for clarification if necessary.

If you're looking to host a casino night in Central Texas, Casino Knights Inc. can help. We can help you transform any venue into a casino that matches your desired theme. Contact us today to inquire about our casino night packages.

