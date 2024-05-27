



Wildside, the avant-garde conceptual project of Yohji Yamamoto, has teamed up with God's True Cashmere, the understated luxury cashmere brand co-founded by Sat Hari and Brad Pitt. The unisex collaboration features two different shirts combining meticulous tailoring with unexpected details that reflect the forward-thinking ethos and aesthetic of both brands. The button front of the shirts comes with 11 gorgeous stone snaps – the perfect numerology number. Seven of these snaps are positioned across the front to align with the wearer's seven chakras, adding a significant layer to the garment. The first shirt embodies Wildside Yohji Yamamoto's distinctive cut, characterized by his effortless style, with a reinterpretation of God's True Cashmere patterns. The black shirt mixed with plum tartan is embellished with rose quartz buttons and will be available in one size. The second shirt maintains the cut of God's True Cashmere shirts, characterized by its unisex and classic silhouette, and incorporates the visual aesthetic of Wildside Yohji Yamamoto. This model will be available in sizes medium and XL, with black sunstone buttons on the black and burgundy shirt. Each shirt, made in Italy, is produced in limited quantities and will cost $2,800. The first drop takes place on Monday at the Wildside Yojhi Yamamoto Harajuko store in Laforet, Tokyo. The collection will also be available at Wildside Yohji Yamamoto Osaka and online at wildside-online.com. Outside of Japan, the limited edition shirts will be available exclusively at Just One Eye in Los Angeles. “I am extremely excited to have completed this project with Yohji and his team and grateful to Paola Russo, Just One Eye for the vision and presentations. The collaboration challenged the traditional concept of what a real God cashmere shirt can be, exploring lines and deconstruction in a way that is typically Yohji Yamamoto, resulting in a unique garment that embraces our love for nature. craftsmanship and luxury, said Hari. A unisex shirt from the collaboration between God's True Cashmere and Wildside Yohji Yamamoto. Takay, courtesy of God's True Cashmere x Wildside Yohji Yamamoto God's True Cashmere was born when Hari was looking for a unique green cashmere shirt as a gift for co-owner Pitt. They launched the Los Angeles-based casual luxury brand in 2019 and have gradually expanded its proposition and footprint. At the end of February, the brand opened a pop-up at Le Bon Marché, its first store in France. The brand has gained cult status for its 100% cashmere shirts with buttons made from healing stones placed to align with the chakras. God's True Cashmere is only available in a handful of doors worldwide — about 30 — and its $2,000-plus shirts never go on sale. Wildside Yoji Yamamoti has collaborated with various brands and artists to launch a series of articles in a wide range of genres that are not tied to specific categories, such as fashion, art, interior design and style of life, while using black, the symbol of Yohji Yamamoto Inc., as a conceptual color.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/designer-luxury/wildside-yohji-yamamoto-gods-true-cashmere-brad-pitt-exclusive-collaboration-1236400012/

