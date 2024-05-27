Fashion
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas, 35, dazzles in a burgundy dress with a thigh-high slit at a lavish wedding in Venice
Cressida Bonas cut an elegant figure as she attended billionaire David Winter's wedding to Georgia Irwin in Venice on Saturday.
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, 35, was pictured leaving the Gritti Palace hotel on the Grand Canal in Venice to board a boat for the lavish wedding ceremony on the island of the Certosa.
The actress wore an asymmetrical dress in shimmering bronze with a daring thigh-high slit.
She injected even more glamor into her look with a delicate necklace and a pair of gold earrings.
The mother-of-one, who welcomed son Wilburn in 2022 with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley, styled her blonde tresses and bangs in the perfect '60s style for the occasion.
Princess Eugenie introduced Cressida to her cousin Prince Harry, and they dated between 2012 and 2014, with Eugenie and the mother-of-one remaining close after the breakup.
Standard Industries CEO David's wedding took place on the nearby island of La Certosa, with guests and their cocktails transported to the swanky venue by water taxi.
La Certosa is an island in the Venice Lagoon located 500 meters northeast of Venice.
Before arriving at the star-studded ceremony, Cressida appeared in good spirits as she greeted fellow attendees.
Other guests included Sienna Miller, who made a dashing presentation in a silk dress alongside her partner, Oli Green, 27.
After giving birth, mother-of-one Cressida revealed she named her son after the touching name of her husband's late brother, who died aged 21.
She has since been photographed walking her son around London, wearing a casual outfit.
She opted for natural makeup for the lavish occasion in Venice, revealing her natural beauty.
Cressida, who is close friends with Princess Eugenie, styled her blonde hair in a 60s style blowout
The 33-year-old welcomed her first child with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley in 2022, after the couple married in 2020.
The couple chose to name it after Harry's brother, James, who committed suicide in 2006.
Sources told the Daily Mail's Richard Eden that the name Wilbur James Wentworth-Stanley was a “dedication” to the 21-year-old.
Cressida, who dated Prince Harry for a time and was a guest at his wedding to Meghan Markle, has previously written about the impact of James' death.
In 2022, she wrote in the Daily Mail that her death had disrupted the lives of her future in-laws.
Elsewhere at the lavish wedding, Sienna Millerlooked sensational as she attended alongside boyfriend Oli Green.
Sienna, 42, welcomed her second child – and first with Oli – in January, a baby girl whose name they haven't revealed, wearing a plunge bra under a plunging burnt orange dress for the occasion .
Sienna's silk dress hugged her gorgeous curves and she completed the look with a chunky gold choker and matching bracelet.
The stunner, who already shares daughter Marlowe, 11, with ex-partner Tom Sturridge, added height to her figure with a pair of strappy sandals and tucked her day's essentials into a chic clutch.
Meanwhile, Oli, 27, cut a dapper figure in a dark suit which he layered over a crisp white shirt and emerald green tie.
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
