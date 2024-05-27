Retail Therapy: fashion brands offering the best in-store experiences





As we launched The Drums Retail Focus, we asked marketing experts to tell us which brands offer the best retail experience in their physical stores and do what they do to attract modern consumers.

Brick-and-mortar retailers have faced immense challenges in recent years: shoppers shopped online, Covid shuttered store doors for months, and the global cost-of-living crisis led to a decline in attendance and, therefore, sales.

This means that traditional retailers now have to fight harder and think more creatively than ever to deliver a seamless customer experience in their stores. So, which brands are doing best in the eyes of marketers? We're launching the Retail Therapy series with a focus on fashion retailers. Charlie Wade, global executive director of growth and innovation at VML: Physical retail is not dead. Indeed, while e-commerce is growing, physical retail still represents 82% of sales in the United States. Yet the in-store experience must evolve, so brands must build on the best elements of traditional retail and then add elements from the digital experience. In this regard, there are few better than Uniqlo. The Japanese company starts by getting the basics right with well-marketed stores stocked with items clearly marked and neatly presented at all times. The pricing strategy is easy to understand and enhanced by enticing mainline promotions that drive larger basket sizes without turning the space into a sea of ​​discounts. Additionally, it has exclusive manufacturing, as well as ongoing high-profile partnerships (mainly with T-shirts), which provide novelty and exclusivity to buyers and a reason to return regularly. In-store images, meanwhile, feature ways to wear, as well as fit details, particularly useful for jeans, similar to the information consumers seek when shopping online. Where Uniqlo really excels is in the payment experience. Customers simply drop their items into a tray at an unmanned checkout, after which the cost is calculated without the need to scan the items. This significantly speeds up the purchasing process, bringing an e-commerce advantage to the store. Some of their locations, like Ginza in Japan, offer elevated experiences, but in terms of consistency and overall approach to retail, Uniqlo is a standard bearer. Ben Marks, Director of Global Market Development, Shopware: The key to a great physical experience is to combine the best aspects of online shopping into your physical store. I look at Lululemon and I think it does it right. Online and in its app I can get recommendations from consultants or arrange a return or exchange. Through its free membership program, members have access to products, free hemlines, and members-only events. Online shopping mixes with retail outlets; I might even check my local store's inventory to see if a trip is worth it. It's an experience as comfortable and durable as clothing. Bre Metcalf-Oshinsky, PR Manager, We Are BMF: Lilly Pulitzer is a brand that comes to mind for a retailer that will be doing brick-and-mortar commerce in 2024. Last year, it appeared in Chicago at The Cube for a one-of-a-kind experience and just announced a refresh of the brand, which includes plans to enhance current storefronts with their new logo. It continually innovates in its spaces to offer personalized experiences to its customers, as well as exclusive collections, such as its 65th anniversary capsule and its collaboration with Badgley Mischka, launched in March, as well as immersive experiences (some stores offer consumers opportunity to create their own personalized straight dress (an iconic silhouette of the brand). Lauren Abbott, Senior Marketing Manager, Pixel Artworks: Flannels may not be as well known as Harrods or Selfridges, but there's a lot we can learn from this retail leader. Having recently launched 3D content outside the building and with its digital experience space in the basement, it has managed to merge digital art and fashion, transforming it from just a store. The flagship reflects an exhibition space and the event management makes everything look premium and exclusive. Great in-store experience doesn’t just come from adding technology; it was born from an understanding of their customers and the market. Most shows combine fashion and innovation and Flannels has introduced this approach into its stores. It’s culturally relevant and targets every brand’s key audience, Generation Z. Caroline Parkes, Director of Strategy, Rapp: Wolf & Badger, a digital-first retailer rooted in sustainable retail, has unleashed the power of real-world customer experience since Covid. It's a go-to digital destination for small brands and quirky finds, but, like Asos, it can be overwhelming. Its three stores in London, New York and Los Angeles offer an esoteric, curated experience with a focus on meet-the-designer events, which are just that, events. One of my favorites, Julia Clancey, recently threw an in-store party with cocktails, music and an illustrator to capture the mood of her fabulous customers, attended by trendsetting influencers such as LuInLuLand. Unfortunately I was in a workshop, but Instagram tells me it was amazing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedrum.com/news/2024/05/27/retail-therapy-the-fashion-brands-delivering-the-best-store-experiences The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos