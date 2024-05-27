Fashion
35 Memorial Day Fashion Trends and Deals to Shop
The traditional “rule” of not wearing white before Memorial Day stems from various tales and origins. Although the guidelines are simple, we have (I admit it!) broken this so-called fashion rule several times.
But the doors are finally open, which means our wardrobes can once again flourish with color without batting an eyelid and we're not holding back. In other words, you shouldn't either.
While there are a few summer fashion trends to look forward to, there are also a few eclectic styles to look out for after the holidays. Actually, Eva Chen, Instagram's director of fashion partnerships, recently shared with TODAY her top trends to embrace during the holidays (and all summer long!). Below are its recommended picks and some Memorial Day deals you can still take advantage of.
Keep reading for the best Memorial Day fashion trends and deals, or click one of the options below.
Fashion trends | Deals You Can Still Shop | How we chose
Post-Memorial Day Fashion Trends Seen TODAY
Next Tier Flowers
“Maximalism is here to stay,” says Chen. “Mix different floral designs and add 3D rosette jewelry for a bold statement. Florals are a spring staple, but this trend continues into summer.”
H&M kaftan dress with lacing
Summer is calling! Wear this printed kaftan dress alone with Chen's suggested accessories to wear to dinner or a special occasion. Otherwise, it's the perfect beach cover-up.
Editor's Note: Although Chen's pick is out of stock, shop a similar option below.
H&M V-neck dress
This dress reminds us of last year's coastal grandmother trend and we're guessing it will make a reappearance this season. Reviews suggest sizing down as it is a bit large.
H&M Ballerinas
Did you hear? Ballet flats are back in style and might just be the most sought-after shoe of the summer. Follow the trend ahead of the season before the style sells out.
Simple White Tanks
“A closet staple that looks good on everyone,” notes Chen. “Elevate the classic look with layered, chunky jewelry and the perfect denim skirt.” And an extra touch? “Put on a blazer for a day-to-night look,” she suggests adding.
Buck Mason Surplus Rip Scoop Neck Tank
Now that the rule is over, embrace white in your wardrobe with this classic tank top from Buck Mason. It is made from ribbed stretch cotton and has a wide scoop neckline.
Levi's Ankle Column Denim Skirt
The latest denim trend? Long skirts. In fact, the style has been a favorite since last summer and will surely make headlines this season too.
Birkenstock Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal
Birkenstocks are one of the most comfortable and fashionable shoes for your feet. For example, they tend to have contoured soles to mimic the natural shape of the feet for complete comfort. But instead of a cork insole, these are made from (waterproof!) rubber.
A New Day Multi-Link Chain Necklace
Avoid having to clasp multiple necklaces together to achieve a layered look. This set has a multi-strand link to give the illusion of several pairs.
Mermaidcore
“What's a vacation without a little sparkle? Shades of silver, shimmering ocean blue, and breathable mesh dresses/tops will bring a little glamor to your summer wardrobe,” recommends Chen. “Mix metals and pile on shell-inspired jewelry to complete the look.”
A New Day Women's Openwork Midi Sweater Dress
If you embrace mermaidcore, nothing sets the sail more than crochet. That's why Chen recommended this pick from A New Day that we can easily imagine wearing on a beach somewhere.
Shade & Shore Women's Mallory Jelly Sandals
Slip these sandals on and off when you head to the coast this summer. Plus, the adorable floral design on the strap and amazing price are too good to pass up.
A New Day Brass Beaded Bracelet 3pc
This gold and nickel beaded bracelet set is proof that you don't need to splurge on pretty accessories.
Bangle bracelet A New Day 3pc
These stylish bracelets are a perfect alternative to beaded bracelets if you have a preference, or they can be layered with your other accessories for tons of bling!
Madewell Genuine Shell Earrings
The epitome of tides and sandy beaches, these Madewell shell earrings are designed with real turbo shells gold-plated with recycled brass. We could argue that they are mermaid approved.
Madewell Metal Medium Prong Hair Clip
The best part about this claw clip is not only the design of the case, but also the case! For Memorial Day, the brand is offering discounts on summer essentials. And with the code LONG WEEKENDyou can earn an extra 25% off.
Cute Coordinated Sets
“Whether you're staying cool by the lake or barbecuing in your backyard, cute ensembles are a great option for Memorial Day weekend,” says Chen. “Look for sets with super soft gauze textures and linens perfect for heading into summer. Coordinating sets are great for kids, it's super easy for mom, it's an instant outfit that looks great and you can mix and match.
For Mom
Gap Linen Blend Button-Back Crop Tank Top
We're all for matching sets, and this cropped tank top is just the beginning. It comes in different lengths (large, small and regular) and different sizes so you can find your perfect fit.
Gap 365 High-Rise Linen Blend Shorts
Pair the tank top with their free shorts, which happen to be 50% off for a limited time.
Zara macrame bucket bag
Add some texture to the monochrome look by adding this textured bag. It can be worn over the shoulder or simply held by its wooden handles.
Old Navy Espadrille-Style Cross-Strap Platform Sandals
From the chunky platform to the jute wedge heel, this Old Navy sandal might just be in our shoe rotation this summer. In fact, everything reminds us that warmer temperatures await us soon.
For girl
BabyGap Crinkled Gauze Ruffle Outfit Set
Your little one will probably want to associate with you. And this set ticks all the boxes for you and them: easy to put on, comfortable and also complements your coordinated outfit.
Old Navy Fruity Scented Jelly Mary-Jane Flats for Toddler Girls
At just $8, your little one can join the Mary-Jane shoe trend with these adorable Old Navy jelly flats. They're fruit flavored and come in various sparkly designs they'll love.
Memorial Day Fashion Deals You Can Still Shop
Madewell The Melody Smocked Midi Dress
For all your summer essentials, Madewell is offering 20% off summer styles with code LONG WEEKEND, including this magnificent smocked dress. All sale items are also discounted, for double the savings.
Aritzia Wilfred New Tempête linen dress
When Aritzia has a sale, you have to take advantage of it. Their Into The Sun sale offers 30-50% off select items. You can count on us to buy it.
J.Crew Puff Sleeve Smocked Collar Top in Cotton Poplin
This puff sleeve top was originally marked 18% off, but J.Crew is offering shoppers an additional 60% off sale styles with code SUMMER. That makes the blouse almost 80% off!
Gap Factory Square Neck Smocked Maxi Dress
The deals are still on! Gap Factory is offering 50% to 70% off several items, including this square neck maxi dress, with an additional 55% off.
Levis 501 Original denim shorts
Levi's iconic 501 shorts are heavily discounted in various washes for Memorial Day only. Shop your next favorite shorts for less while you still can.
Madewell The Dee Double Strap Slide Sandal
Madewell's double discount also applies to shoes and accessories! These double-strap sandals are also a best-seller for the brand due to their versatility and comfort.
Abercrombie & Fitch short sleeve linen blend babydoll top
The Abercrombie Summer Launch Event is here! Buy almost everything with 20% off. One of our favorite picks from the sale is this affordable doll top.
Athleta Salutation Stash High Waisted Mesh 7/8 Tights
Looking to upgrade your workout outfit? Athleta is offering up to 60% off its sale items, from leggings to workout tanks.
BCBGeneration canvas shoulder bag
As part of Saks Off Fifth's Memorial Day sale, several styles, from clothing to accessories, are getting deep discounts. This crossbody bag is already 64% off, but if you want to keep the deals going, the retailer is offering an additional 25% off orders over $150 using the code. DISABLED.
More fashion offers:
How we chose
TheShop TODAY team spoke with Eva Chendirector of fashion partnerships at Instagram, for insight into the best fashion trends to follow after Memorial Day, as well as styling product recommendations.
We then scoured the internet and chose items that shoppers liked that met the guidelines provided by the experts. We also shared a few of our personal favorites.
