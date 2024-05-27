25 Best Sellers from Wayfair Memorial Day 2024





Want more deals? Visit CNN highlightedMemorial Day Guidefor wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts available during the holiday weekend. Memorial Day sales are officially here, and Wayfair The Memorial Day event is one of the best, with thousands of discounted home items. Whether you're looking to refresh your living room, deck out your patio, or upgrade your kitchen, there's something to be found in this sale for you: we're talking deals of up to 70% off appliances, bedding, furniture and more. We've scoured all the sale items to find some of the best deals available. Shop them below, then head over to Wayfair to find out the rest. This cleverly designed 10-speed blender lets you add ingredients from the top for less mess, and its low-profile design might fit better under some kitchen cabinets. This convection oven is practical and pretty with five powerful gas burners and a vintage finish in a stunning olive green. Never run out of ice for the holidays (or just regular hot days) with this ice maker: in 24 hours, it can produce 26 pounds. With an extremely easy-to-use setup and a small countertop footprint for small spaces, this nearly 40% off NutriBullet is a great way to get five a day in one go. If you don't have the space or water connection for a full dishwasher, this little guy can still do the dirty work thanks to the ability to connect to the faucet or draw from a water tank integrated 5 liter capacity. Wayfair Memorial Day Kitchen & Dining Deals

Keep a knife for every task at hand with this 14-piece set from Farberware. It contains all the knives you will need to prepare and eat steak daily. This convenient cast iron griddle is perfect for families and roommates: it covers two burners so you can prepare breakfast for a crowd. One side is a grill and the other is a griddle, so you have the perfect surface for whatever's on the menu. This 73% off Staub set includes two prep and mixing bowls as well as two stoneware bakers to handle a range of baking projects. The cherry red hue adds a pop to your kitchen if you choose to display them. Plain bedding sets get a touch of texture with this comforter set, which will put you on the right track for a restful night's sleep. Low profile and minimalist, this platform bed adds a casual touch to a relaxing room. With two levels of storage and solid wood construction, the trendy yet timeless nightstand from Lark Manors is built to last. This year, rattan beds add a light and airy feel to your bedroom, perfect for restful sleep. This clean-lined chest of drawers still adds a little something special to your room, thanks to its curved inserts, and its narrow design is ideal if you don't have a lot of wall space. This swivel cocoon chair is a tempting respite during lazy afternoons with a book and it's a steal at $130 off. This four-burner propane grill and griddle is perfect for backyard entertaining if you're hosting summer barbecues (or just have lots of mouths to feed). It comes with free assembly, so you have more time to plan the party. Don't like digging a garden plot or don't have a yard for it? This raised garden bed allows you to sow a vegetable garden on your terrace (and with much less effort). Mid-century lines meet postmodern curves with this coffee table, which can help connect your “Mad Men”-inspired furniture to this year's organic shapes. If you need a little surface area for plants or keys, this transitional style end table can get the job done and look great. It will also look great next to one of Wayfair's best sofas. Wayfair Memorial Day Accessories & Decor Deals

Add texture to your couch or bed with this chunky double knit throw in a ton of colors. These round pillows add a pop of color, texture and curves to blocky furniture or pieces that are all right angles and they're currently under $15 each. These rugs with modern arches add interest without overwhelming the rest of your decor. The subtle tonal pattern of this rug from the Lolois Rifle Paper Co. collaboration has a pleasant plush feel and creamy color that pairs perfectly with transitional and farmhouse decor.

