Cannes: Jesus in a crown of thorns dress, the man is the best actress





The Cannes Film Festival has been marked by some controversial moments this year, including an incident on the red carpet when a security guard clashed with Dominican actress Massiel Taveras, who fought to display her train dress representing Jesus Christ. Another controversial moment took place when a trans-identified male actor named Karla Sofia Gascon won the Best Actress award. Taveras, dressed in a black robe and white cape with a long train depicting a hand-painted image of Jesus Christ with the crown of thorns, found himself in a problematic situation. As she attempted to arrange her dress to display the image, ushers and security intervened, hastily directing her towards the stairs. This interaction was captured in a video showing Taveras visibly upset and pushing away bailiffs after they made physical contact with her to rush her. Despite the disruptions, Taveras, 39, then presented her dress, designed by Giannina Azar and featuring the image painted by Yan Pez, inside the theater, asreported byDeadline. Receive our latest news for FREE Subscribe to receive daily/weekly emails with the best stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. The incident echoes a similar confrontation experienced by singer and actress Kelly Rowland a few days earlier. The woman knows what happened, I know what happened, Rowland told The Associated Press of the incident last Tuesday. When Rowland was at the premiere of the French film Marcello Mio, she and an usher, the same security guard, exchanged words after the guard rushed her. The bailiff stepped on her dress and touched her arm several times, which angered Rowland and led to a heated exchange. I have a limit and I respect it, and that’s it,” she added. And there were other women on that mat who didn't really look like me, and they weren't reprimanded or pushed away or asked to get off. I held on and she felt like she had to hold on. But I held on. In a Instagram post, Taveras shared messages detailing Rowlands' experience, praising her. She also wrote: We need respect. The incident caught the attention of Miss B Converted, who describes herself as a repentant sinner, converted to Christ. She criticized the festival on social media. The Cannes Film Festival did its best to ensure that Giannina Azar (the designer of the Taverass dress) could not display Jesus on the red carpet. Forgive my frankness, but Hollywood is saturated with Satanists, pedophiles and the worst people on the planet. It's no surprise that the image of Christ is repugnant to them, she said. written the. Also at Cannes, 46-year-old trans-identified Spanish actor Karla Sofia Gascon jointly won the best actress award for Jacques Audiard's roles as Emilia Perez. During the acceptance speech, Gascon expressed his gratitude to Audiard and dedicated the award to the trans community. We all have the opportunity to change for the better, to be better people, AFP quoted Gascon as said. If you've made us suffer, it's time for you to change too. Gascon shared the best actress award with Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana and Adriana Paz. The Gascons' victory sparked mixed reactions online, with Oli London, author of Gender madness, publication on, A transgender man wins the award for best ACTRESS at the Cannes Film Festival. London has described the Emilia Perez film as a trans gangster musical. London, himself a former trans activist, also pointed out that Gascon accepted the best actress award on behalf of the female cast members.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.christianpost.com/news/cannes-jesus-crown-of-thorns-dress-man-is-best-actress.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos