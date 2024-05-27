23 Best Sellers Target Memorial Day 2024





Want more deals? Visit CNN highlightedMemorial Day Guidefor wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts available during the holiday weekend. Every day, Targets has you covered, no matter what you need to get your home or health in order, but when the deals are great for retailers too Hello summer salesThere's never been a better time to fill that cart with Memorial Day deals. From now until Memorial Day on May 27, enjoy everything from 50% off patio accessories at 25% off speaker and headphones basically everything you could need to start summer off without a hitch. You do not know where to start ? We've found the best deals to shop at Targets Hello Summer Sale to help you make the most of this season's festivities. It's not an aesthetic patio without a required rattan egg chair. Positioned on four legs instead of swinging on a hook, you'll feel stable and stylish while lounging with your favorite book and drink. What makes this cheap and cheerful portable beach chair a complete win is its built-in headrest for maximum comfort while lounging in the sun and its portable design with a carrying strap. These two bohemian wicker chairs with stylish iron legs are pretty enough to use outdoors or indoors with your everyday dining table, making them an even better investment. Waterproof electronics should be a priority when you're considering bringing them poolside, and this powerful speaker with bass sound and 12 hours of battery life on a single charge is a great place to start. This palm-sized device is a must-have for car owners with its wide-angle camera, customizable PINs for multiple users, and real-time alerts to keep tabs on your ride. Whether you're looking to document your daredevil-inspired summer adventures or capture a new perspective at an outdoor gathering, you can now save $50 off the price of this Underscored-approved GoPro to take a look back at the best moments of this summer. Read our review To keep your low-pile carpets and hard floors clean enough to eat (proverbially, of course), look no further than this robot vacuum that we found incredibly powerful and intuitive to use in testing. Read our review When you lose an earphone, it really hurts. That's why we love Beats' discreet, adjustable over-ear design and clear sound that will have you looking forward to your next workout or commute. Read our review Whether you're moving in a few months or looking to get a handle on all those ugly Christmas sweaters randomly scattered throughout your forever wardrobe, this deal on stackable storage boxes with latch closures is a steal at almost half off. Want to make your living room look like the grand lobby of a boutique hotel or high-end restaurant with a three-month waiting list? This beautiful faux rubber tree with an included flower pot is your ticket. The beauty of these 12 x 12 inch decorative tiles is that you don't need to consider the style or color scheme of the room. They will imbue any space with a fresh, modern atmosphere. A mirror is a perfect way to introduce unique and ornate details into your space. At a fraction of the price of the original Viral Primrose mirror, this option is as much a functional addition to your entryway or bedroom vanity as it is stylish. To create additional storage space in your bathroom while hiding clutter, don't miss this next-level deal on a space-saving laundry tower with two generous drawers. The mock turtleneck offsets the sleeveless and cropped silhouette of this little tank top that's sure to be in rotation all summer long. And for the price of a pack of gum, you'll want one for every day of the week. Get these practical, moisture-wicking shorts for busy or very cold days. They feature an adjustable elastic waistband for ultimate comfort and can double as swim shorts for added convenience. If you're looking to turn heads no matter where you go, this stunning jumpsuit with breezy, wide legs and a bold floral print should do the trick. You don't need to play pickleball to participate in its preppy fashions, but this white pleated skort with hidden shorts for added comfort and coverage might just inspire you to take up the sport. The air may be more humid than you can tolerate during the day, but consider how cold it gets at night. You'll be glad you took this lightweight lined jacket with you no matter where your summer travels, camping trips, or barbecues take you. Put one of these expert-approved, invigorating herbal mini hydrating mist in every purse or fanny pack, just in case you need an extra refresh on a particularly hot day. Get sleek, straight locks in minutes with this Underscored-tested hair dryer's flat iron counterpart. It features four half-inch plates for faster, safer styling, a built-in cooling system to mitigate damage, and an auto shut-off so you never have to rush home to turn it off. While full matte lipstick is a bit coded in 2016, this semi-matte option with a subtle sheen in five versatile tones will be ideal with your dewy summer skin. It's still the year of Barbie. Carry all your products in your carry-on or overnight bag in this ultra-girly waterproof makeup bag that your childhood self would beg you to borrow. This summer, skip the powdery eyeshadow and instead opt for this dreamy, creamy hypoallergenic pencil available in 19 festive shades at 42% off.

