The Oxford Fashion Gala was an incredible success from start to finish. Designers, models and fashion lovers came together to share their creativity and passion in a whirlwind of crazy looks. While the show itself went off without a hitch, a perfect representation of the talent Oxford has to offer, Cherwell wanted to delve into the hard work that went into creating such a fantastic evening.

In this exclusive interview with one of the evening's wonderful designers and photographer, Ocho, Cherwell discusses influences, creative processes and the best looks from the Gala!

We started by asking Ocho where her love for fashion came from. While many of our generation rebelled against their parents' advice in order to find their aesthetic, Ocho credits her mother for her brilliant style. She keeps a file full of magazine clippings from the early 2000s, paparazzi and runway shows, she said, adding that she looked her best on the occasions when she followed her mother's advice. Being constantly surrounded by albums of different fashion trends gave Ocho the nuanced perspective of design she needed to start working on her own pieces.

As the 2024 galas' ode to Issey Miyake caught her attention, Ocho decided to attend this year's event. She had attended the Fashion Gala 2023 and was stunned by the designs, but never thought she would take on this role the following year. She then delved a little deeper into the influences behind her look, based on Hanbok. It is a traditional Korean garment, often worn during ceremonial celebrations such as New Year or other special occasions. Speaking of which, Ocho said that I think it has such a unique beauty that there are a multitude of ways to style it, and it goes from minimal to maximal depending on the color, pattern and the opportunity.

Her bright blue pieces were a runway statement, inspired by the color of the sea day and night. Ocho lives on the California coast so wanted to mimic the ocean in her look to reflect her surroundings. She expressed her admiration for her models, Dora and Roya, who brought her vision to life and allowed her to fully captivate the ideas she had for the pieces. Dora's look was a more traditional representation of Hanbok; a deep royal blue contrasted by red accents that shimmered on the catwalk. As the theme was an ode to Issey Miyake, Ocho wanted his designs to resonate with his Pleats Please line. In Roya's look, which was a modernized two-piece Hanbok inspired by a bolero worn by one of Ocho's friends, pleats were added to mimic Miyake's style. She loved this addition because the movement of the pleats on the wide pants reminded her of ocean waves.

Of course, Ochos' designs were a beautiful illustration of his personal fashion influences throughout his life. However, we couldn't talk to Ocho without mentioning his spectacular talent for photography. Her photos captured the essence of every look on the show, including hers! When asked what her favorite look she's photographed was, Ocho was spoiled for choice. She immediately mentioned the white two-piece Jacob was wearing, designed by Clara. The mesh material of the top and the dazzling white designs on the bottom made it excellent to photograph. It was slightly transparent and I loved how it reflected in photos with the flash. Next, she praised OFG President David and his designs. He made a statement by combining high fashion looks with intriguing materials and balaclavas. Ocho particularly highlighted her black dress, worn by Ruby, which was made of a quilted fabric. She said it was the most creative piece she had seen on the runway! Finally, she mentioned the Axels pieces, which had also been brought up by the attendees and President David during the show. She admired their beautiful material, which lit up very well during the parade.

Ocho linked the looks she liked most at the gala to her fascination with costume costumes. Dunes 2pointing out that the looks that caught her eye were somewhat reminiscent of the style from the films.

Ochos takes on the fashion gala and her look at the behind-the-scenes elements of the evening gave us a whole new perspective on how each designer came together to encapsulate the theme. It was truly a lovely evening, and we can't wait to see how it all plays out next year!