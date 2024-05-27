Fashion
The Oxford Fashion Gala: a deep dive into design
The Oxford Fashion Gala was an incredible success from start to finish. Designers, models and fashion lovers came together to share their creativity and passion in a whirlwind of crazy looks. While the show itself went off without a hitch, a perfect representation of the talent Oxford has to offer, Cherwell wanted to delve into the hard work that went into creating such a fantastic evening.
In this exclusive interview with one of the evening's wonderful designers and photographer, Ocho, Cherwell discusses influences, creative processes and the best looks from the Gala!
We started by asking Ocho where her love for fashion came from. While many of our generation rebelled against their parents' advice in order to find their aesthetic, Ocho credits her mother for her brilliant style. She keeps a file full of magazine clippings from the early 2000s, paparazzi and runway shows, she said, adding that she looked her best on the occasions when she followed her mother's advice. Being constantly surrounded by albums of different fashion trends gave Ocho the nuanced perspective of design she needed to start working on her own pieces.
As the 2024 galas' ode to Issey Miyake caught her attention, Ocho decided to attend this year's event. She had attended the Fashion Gala 2023 and was stunned by the designs, but never thought she would take on this role the following year. She then delved a little deeper into the influences behind her look, based on Hanbok. It is a traditional Korean garment, often worn during ceremonial celebrations such as New Year or other special occasions. Speaking of which, Ocho said that I think it has such a unique beauty that there are a multitude of ways to style it, and it goes from minimal to maximal depending on the color, pattern and the opportunity.
Her bright blue pieces were a runway statement, inspired by the color of the sea day and night. Ocho lives on the California coast so wanted to mimic the ocean in her look to reflect her surroundings. She expressed her admiration for her models, Dora and Roya, who brought her vision to life and allowed her to fully captivate the ideas she had for the pieces. Dora's look was a more traditional representation of Hanbok; a deep royal blue contrasted by red accents that shimmered on the catwalk. As the theme was an ode to Issey Miyake, Ocho wanted his designs to resonate with his Pleats Please line. In Roya's look, which was a modernized two-piece Hanbok inspired by a bolero worn by one of Ocho's friends, pleats were added to mimic Miyake's style. She loved this addition because the movement of the pleats on the wide pants reminded her of ocean waves.
Of course, Ochos' designs were a beautiful illustration of his personal fashion influences throughout his life. However, we couldn't talk to Ocho without mentioning his spectacular talent for photography. Her photos captured the essence of every look on the show, including hers! When asked what her favorite look she's photographed was, Ocho was spoiled for choice. She immediately mentioned the white two-piece Jacob was wearing, designed by Clara. The mesh material of the top and the dazzling white designs on the bottom made it excellent to photograph. It was slightly transparent and I loved how it reflected in photos with the flash. Next, she praised OFG President David and his designs. He made a statement by combining high fashion looks with intriguing materials and balaclavas. Ocho particularly highlighted her black dress, worn by Ruby, which was made of a quilted fabric. She said it was the most creative piece she had seen on the runway! Finally, she mentioned the Axels pieces, which had also been brought up by the attendees and President David during the show. She admired their beautiful material, which lit up very well during the parade.
Ocho linked the looks she liked most at the gala to her fascination with costume costumes. Dunes 2pointing out that the looks that caught her eye were somewhat reminiscent of the style from the films.
Ochos takes on the fashion gala and her look at the behind-the-scenes elements of the evening gave us a whole new perspective on how each designer came together to encapsulate the theme. It was truly a lovely evening, and we can't wait to see how it all plays out next year!
|
Sources
2/ https://cherwell.org/2024/05/27/the-oxford-fashion-gala-a-deep-dive-into-design/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Siddaramaiah mocks PM Modi over 'God sent' remark, asks if he is a 'divine' incarnation
- Erdoan discusses Gaza crisis with Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez
- Boris Johnson stirs up tempers in the British pre-campaign
- Jokowi summons police chief and attorney general for spying on prosecutor by Densus 88
- Hollywood man accused of sexual abuse of children and animals
- MPD is looking for 2 men who stole merchandise from Cricket Wireless
- The Oxford Fashion Gala: a deep dive into design
- Charge in 9 minutes and 48 seconds! | Global Fleet
- Donald Trump attacks E. Jean Carroll in the Memorial Day Post
- Councilor Lucy Allan has been suspended after backing a Reform UK candidate.
- Actor Johnny Wactor was protecting a colleague when he was shot
- Monty Mobile: A Pioneer in the Global Communications Industry