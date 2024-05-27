From dust to dust: Designer Nakazato Yuima challenges the fashion industry to change

A documentary film follows Japanese fashion designer Nakazato Yuima as he prepares for the prestigious Haute Couture collection in Paris. While traveling to Nairobi, he comes face to face with the wastefulness of the fashion industry, which pushes him to make radical changes in his work for the sake of the future of clothing.

Looking good has a cost

The fashion industry has a huge environmental footprint. Textiles consume enormous amounts of water, release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and produce large amounts of industrial waste. Additionally, a heavy reliance on synthetic materials contaminates ecosystems with microfibers released when washing clothes. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the environmental impact of the fashion sector is second only to that of the oil industry.

Developing countries are most affected by fashion's wasteful practices, with advanced economies offloading their used and surplus clothing to poor countries in South America, Africa and elsewhere. Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, is notable for housing the world's largest second-hand clothing market and a vast textile graveyard.

The 2023 documentary film Moeru doresu or tsumuide (Dust to dust) reveals the dirty secret of fashion through an unlikely champion of change, the great Japanese fashion designer Nakazato Yuima. Directed by Sekine Ksai, the film follows Nakazato from Nairobi to Tokyo to Paris as he prepares for the Paris Haute Couture show and wrestles with the future of fashion.



Much of the clothing thrown away by advanced countries ends up in Kenyan landfills. (© Generation 11)

An insider seeks ways to make a change

Nakazato says his interest in environmental issues is the result of a childhood understanding that humanity must live in harmony with nature. However, as someone who makes his living in fashion, he says it took him a while to recognize the urgent need to move textiles towards a sustainable model based on the life cycle of clothing. “This problem was eating away at me,” he admits. “But the years passed without me knowing what to do.”

Nakazato launched her brand Yuima Nakazato in 2009, at the age of 24. Rising to fame in the industry, he debuted at the prestigious Paris Haute Couture collection in 2016, the same year the Paris Agreement, signed last December, came into force. . The agreement sparked a shift in the global mindset towards climate change, including in the fashion industry, which began to recognize the scale of its environmental impact.



(© Igarashi Kazuharu)

It was around this time that Nakazato says he began to form a clearer idea of ​​the approach he wanted to take. “Many people of my generation supported the environmental movement,” Nakazato says. “They pushed the adoption of new technologies and built networks of like-minded individuals with the goal of changing the industry. By collaborating with the people in this group, I began to feel like we could make a real difference.

Inspired to take action, Nakazato visited recycling centers and other waste disposal facilities to learn how clothing is disposed of and get a better idea of ​​which materials and designs are difficult to recycle. He then applied what he learned to his own design process. The idea for the documentary film was born from these efforts, during a discussion with director Sekine Ksai regarding landfills in Kenya that are filling up with the world's unwanted clothes. Nakazato and Sekine had collaborated on previous projects, and together they developed plans to visit the site and document the experience.

Mountains of trash

In 2022, Nakazato suspended his preparations for Paris to travel to Kenya and land in Nairobi with a film crew in October. With cameras rolling, he makes his way through the streets and passageways of the immense Gikomba market, the world's largest second-hand clothing center. There he found shipping containers filled with 40 to 50 kilogram packages of clothing shipped from all over the world. The film shows sellers at the market sifting through the contents, removing usable and repairable items for resale and tossing aside anything deemed unsalvageable. This mass of unwanted textiles is sent to the nearby landfill.



Nakazato makes his way through the vast Gikomba market. (© Generation 11)

The film then follows Nakazato to one of the city's landfills overflowing with discarded textiles. The apocalyptic scene is punctuated by flocks of large, vulture-like birds scavenging among the piles of smoldering clothing. Nakazato had come to Kenya fully aware of what he would find there. But no amount of research could have prepared him for the reality of the situation. With the camera trained on him, he looks at the site, shocked and stunned by the desolate scene and overwhelming stench.

Looking back, Nakazato says the experience affected him more deeply than he ever imagined. “It was so overwhelming,” he explains. I didn't know how to express what I felt. I just knew I couldn't ignore it. With the Paris Haute Couture collection just two months away, Nakazato decided to abandon his previous designs and started again, trying to express the emotions sparked by his trip to Gikomba.

Sekine, in his documentary, gives viewers an intimate view of Nakazato as he struggles through the creative process. “Having the camera constantly focused on me and the director stimulating my inner thoughts was difficult,” Nakazato says affably of the shoot. “It was a unique experience.”



Nakazato stares dazedly at the steaming piles of unwanted clothes. (© Generation 11)

Ray of hope

While in Kenya, Nakazato also visited the arid and drought-ravaged Marsabit region in the country's north. He says it was there, mingling with desert dwellers, amid the looming threat of famine, that he first came to ideas about how to deal with the fashion industry's spending habits.

“I am fascinated by the simple way of life of the breeders,” explains Nakazato. “Most of their needs – food, clothing, materials – are met by their livestock. It is an efficient and compact circle of dependence. Knowing that there are people on the planet who live this way has changed my perspective. »



Women display colorful traditional beads in the Marsabit region of northern Kenya. (© Generation 11)

In the film, Nakazato wanders through a tribal village, his eyes beginning to sparkle at the primitive sheepskin clothing and colorful beaded ornaments he encounters. About the scene, Nakazato says: “I had been exploring the origin of clothing for a long time, so it was emotional to finally come face to face with such primitive fashion forms. The dump had filled me with despair, but seeing how women, even in such a harsh region, adorned themselves with brightly colored accessories affirmed me and gave me the courage to create. I felt like I had discovered some of the essence of fashion design.

Integrate technique, materials and design

In the first third of the documentary, Sekine shows Nakazato grappling with what he finds in Kenya. The remaining time shows how he confronts this reality in his work. Returning to Japan with 150 kilograms of second-hand textiles purchased from the Gikomba market, Nakazato sets to work transforming used clothing into inspiring fashion.

The designer takes a new approach, turning to new technology developed by a printing company to revitalize used textiles. He also incorporates eco-friendly fabrics made from synthetic proteins created by a venture capital firm based in Yamagata Prefecture into his designs.

Nakazato says Paris Couture is fashion's testing ground. “The techniques developed there give an idea of ​​where the industry will be in a decade,” he explains. “The designers who present their collections are responsible for setting trends that will spread globally, making it all the more important that they are certain of the message they want to convey to the world.”



Nakazato works on his collection in Tokyo. (© Generation 11)

With this in mind, Nakazato set to work and focused his creative energy on the integration of materials and technology. The final part of the documentary consists of scene after scene of the designer striving to bring his vision to reality. The camera captures the tense moments and misadventures as time runs out for Paris.

“It’s always more difficult right before a show,” Nakazato admits. “What got me through was my firm belief in the power of fashion.” He considers the Paris Collection to be a place where great designers try to change the world through fashion. “When society's values ​​change, clothing is one of the first things to go through. Denim, for example, began as workwear, but today it is loved by people of all genders, classes, professions and nationalities. It's the designer's job to bring new ideas and trends to life.



Scenes from Nakazato's exhibition of his spring/summer collection at Haute Couture in Paris in January 2023. (© Generation 11)

In designing his collection, Nakazato wanted to avoid his message of environmental awareness being perceived as mere theater, a point on which the film makes no judgment. Illustrating his sincerity, however, Nakazato remains determined to share his vision. “A garment is only finished when someone puts it on,” he says. “I want the film to make people think, even just a little bit, about the life cycle of what they wear every day. If I succeed, I will be happy.



(© Igarashi Kazuharu)

(Originally published in Japanese. Interview and text by Matsumoto Takuya of Nippon.com. Interview photos by Igarashi Kazuharu. Banner photo © Generation 11)



Dust to dust (2023)

Trailer