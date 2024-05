Are microfactories the answer to creating on-demand fashion?

Sign up to receive the Vogue Business newsletterfor the latest luxury news and information, plus exclusive member discounts. How to move from a design-make-sell model in fashion to a design-sell-make model? Danish supply chain startup Rodinia Generation thinks it has the answer. The company has raised $3 million to fund the creation of a global network of microfactories starting in Europe and expanding to the United States, which will provide rapid, near-shore, low-impact production, disrupting the current and inflated production model. Rodinia is not alone in exploring the potential of microfactories, which she defines as having a small floor space, a waterless process, a brain (the software to run the operation), and automated data collection . Others include Teemill, Unspun, Son Supply and Fashion Enter, while tech companies such as Gerber and Kornit are pitching the concept as a product. What Rodinia hopes to do, with the new funding, is scale the model. Rodinia's original 200 square meter micro-factory in Copenhagen has been operational since 2021, working primarily with local Scandinavian brands such as Isnurh, Underprotection, Hummels and Mads Nrgaard, alongside what CEO and founder Trine Young describes as major global players, which the company refused. to call. On just five machines connected by software coded by Rodinia, the fabric is printed, dried and cut to specifications, all without using water or toxic chemicals (a stark contrast to conventional production, which can cross borders and involve thousands of gallons of water and numerous toxic chemicals throughout dyeing and processing). Finished pieces are sorted via a robot arm then sent to a separate facility to be sewn into garments by machinists, the only step yet to be automated. The sewing process will be vertically integrated in future iterations of the microfactory, Young says. Rodinia plans to open its next location in Europe in the second half of 2025. Although the company does not disclose start-up costs, it says a microfactory recoups those expenses within about six months of opening, when it is operating at full capacity. Brands have long employed small, local manufacturers to test new styles and respond quickly to trends. What the latest generation of microfactories brings is more sophisticated automation and technology-based, low-impact manufacturing methods, such as waterless digital printing and 3D weaving.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voguebusiness.com/story/companies/are-microfactories-the-answer-to-making-fashion-on-demand The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos