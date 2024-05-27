The fall of fashion designer John Galliano depicted in Kevin Macdonald's new documentary, High & Low

Models throwing fresh mackerel at audience members; pretending to be a naked lion in a hotel elevator for four hours straight; a signature style of cutting fabric on the bias, giving rise to the iconic black dresses that took over in the 90s and forever. Fashion designer John Galliano has made headlines for his virtuoso, career-defining work on the runway as much as for his ridiculous antics off-stage.

Fast Facts About John Galliano's Highs and Lows What: The rise, fall and rebirth of one of fashion's most changing and controversial figures. Featured: John Galliano, Anna Wintour, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Charlize Theron. When: In theaters from May 30. likely to make you feel:Ambivalent.

But for a documentary that chronicles the controversial figure's inexplicable downfall and everything that came before it, High & Low is structured in a rather conventional way. Interspersing archival footage with talking head interviews and excerpts from a six-day conversation with Galliano himself, the documentary unfolds largely chronologically.

As he charts the career of a larger-than-life character, director Kevin Macdonald (Whitney; The Last King of Scotland) must contend with what Galliano is most infamous for: successive anti-Semitic outbursts against him. were worth pursuing in court. French court and fired from his post as creative director of Dior in 2011. And this is how the documentary opens. Galliano's recorded racist tirade is presented in all its breathtaking horror.

As Macdonald traces Galliano's life, it is almost as if he searches it for clues, signs and justifications for what happened.

We are immersed in Galliano's troubled childhood and the happy days of his youth. Growing up in a cloistered Spanish-Gibraltan migrant family who moved to London when Galliano was six, the budding creative learns to live in his head as he comes to terms with his homosexuality, all while living in a homophobic household with the intention of destroying him.

The liberating, avant-garde subversiveness of London's underground New Romanticism movement comes as a breath of fresh air after the repression of Galliano's childhood. Macdonald deftly evokes the trend through the reverberations of '80s synth-pop and the quaint vibrancy of low-resolution photography.

The documentary follows the journey of his career, including Galliano cutting his teeth as a fresh-faced ingenue straight out of the famous Central Saint Martins art school.

Galliano brought a British punk-rock sensibility and shock tactics to the Paris fashion industry.(Getty Images: Victor Virgile/Gemma-Rapho)

The graduate school fashion show that put him on the map, The Incredibles, inspired by the French Revolution, led to multiple career-defining runway productions, before Galliano was offered the role of creative director at Givenchy and was quickly replaced by that of creative director at Dior. It was there that he achieved unprecedented levels of fame and adulation, and his mental health declined precipitously.

The theme of escapism and the balm of imagination are mainstays of Galliano's work, but as his fashion shows become increasingly elevated flights of fancy, with models looking more like actors than actors to clothing exhibitors, his grip on reality is also loosening.

Macdonald says the film asks the question: “If you see the world only through beauty… does that make you a full human being? Do you also need a sense of morality? “(Getty Images: Thierry Orbans)

Addictions to work, substances and exercise begin to take hold as Galliano suffers devastating losses in his personal life, first his father, then his life presenter and right-hand man Steven Robinson, while the demands relentless pursuits of the fashion designer profession never diminish. In a particularly revealing section, Galliano describes working on more than 32 collections per year.

The melancholy is heightened by black-and-white clips from the 1927 silent film Napoleon, partly emphasizing Galliano's growing god complex, his “Napoleonic display of ego”, partly a tribute to Galliano's lifelong preoccupation for the figure.

“[Napoleon and Galliano are] “The two little men of the South who rise up in Paris to become kings in their domains are exiled and then return,” Macdonald says.(Provided: Kismet Films)

The dichotomy between high and low is omnipresent throughout the documentary. Galliano, son of a plumber and unlikely face of Dior, is considered “anything but a bourgeois” by the French fashion establishment, even though he is flanked by Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Anna Wintour and is picketed for having appropriated the aesthetic of homelessness. in one of his shows.

The dizzying, meteoric highs of delivering yet another critically acclaimed runway production are followed by the lowest of lows and multi-day curveballs. The stunning, inaccessible beauty of the clothes, stories, and fantasies Galliano creates is complicated by the market imperative that art must be commodified and accessible to the very people who keep the fashion houses running.

High & Low does not offer easy, or even convincing, answers to the reasons and consequences of morally reprehensible behavior by a public figure. Galliano is a working designer again, this time for the small but renowned fashion house Maison Margiela, and he staged a hyperbolically received couture show in January.

Kim Kardashian isn't the only celebrity to wear the designer at the Met Gala this year, with Zendaya wearing two Galliano-designed pieces to the event.(Getty Images: Cindy Ord)

In Galliano, Macdonald has a theatrical, lively subject who is incredibly adept at recounting his own life. But it also has an unreliable narrator whose testimonies are in direct contradiction to the words of many people who were around him at key moments in his life.

Early on in High & Low, Galliano boldly declares, “I'll tell you everything,” but in truth, he doesn't tell us much, whether through inability or lack of will.

The coterie of A-list models and fashion designers who support him attribute his anti-Semitism to his illness, to his addiction. Sidney Toledano, then Jewish general manager of Dior, thought it might be due to his Catholic upbringing. Galliano himself does not know this and barely remembers two of the three inciting incidents.

Washington Post critic Robin Givhan doesn't have an answer, but comes closest to expressing the consequences, or lack thereof, when people, including Galliano, behave reprehensibly: “C 'is a white man.

There are pressing questions surrounding Galliano: Does creative genius exempt moral failings? Can we, should we separate the art from the artist? Should people be given second chances (or in Galliano's case, fourth chances)? And who decides who deserves a second chance?

Unfortunately, High & Low bypasses them all.

High & Low John Galliano is in theaters from May 30.