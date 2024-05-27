Fashion
The fall of fashion designer John Galliano depicted in Kevin Macdonald's new documentary, High & Low
Models throwing fresh mackerel at audience members; pretending to be a naked lion in a hotel elevator for four hours straight; a signature style of cutting fabric on the bias, giving rise to the iconic black dresses that took over in the 90s and forever. Fashion designer John Galliano has made headlines for his virtuoso, career-defining work on the runway as much as for his ridiculous antics off-stage.
But for a documentary that chronicles the controversial figure's inexplicable downfall and everything that came before it, High & Low is structured in a rather conventional way. Interspersing archival footage with talking head interviews and excerpts from a six-day conversation with Galliano himself, the documentary unfolds largely chronologically.
As he charts the career of a larger-than-life character, director Kevin Macdonald (Whitney; The Last King of Scotland) must contend with what Galliano is most infamous for: successive anti-Semitic outbursts against him. were worth pursuing in court. French court and fired from his post as creative director of Dior in 2011. And this is how the documentary opens. Galliano's recorded racist tirade is presented in all its breathtaking horror.
As Macdonald traces Galliano's life, it is almost as if he searches it for clues, signs and justifications for what happened.
We are immersed in Galliano's troubled childhood and the happy days of his youth. Growing up in a cloistered Spanish-Gibraltan migrant family who moved to London when Galliano was six, the budding creative learns to live in his head as he comes to terms with his homosexuality, all while living in a homophobic household with the intention of destroying him.
The liberating, avant-garde subversiveness of London's underground New Romanticism movement comes as a breath of fresh air after the repression of Galliano's childhood. Macdonald deftly evokes the trend through the reverberations of '80s synth-pop and the quaint vibrancy of low-resolution photography.
The documentary follows the journey of his career, including Galliano cutting his teeth as a fresh-faced ingenue straight out of the famous Central Saint Martins art school.
The graduate school fashion show that put him on the map, The Incredibles, inspired by the French Revolution, led to multiple career-defining runway productions, before Galliano was offered the role of creative director at Givenchy and was quickly replaced by that of creative director at Dior. It was there that he achieved unprecedented levels of fame and adulation, and his mental health declined precipitously.
The theme of escapism and the balm of imagination are mainstays of Galliano's work, but as his fashion shows become increasingly elevated flights of fancy, with models looking more like actors than actors to clothing exhibitors, his grip on reality is also loosening.
Addictions to work, substances and exercise begin to take hold as Galliano suffers devastating losses in his personal life, first his father, then his life presenter and right-hand man Steven Robinson, while the demands relentless pursuits of the fashion designer profession never diminish. In a particularly revealing section, Galliano describes working on more than 32 collections per year.
The melancholy is heightened by black-and-white clips from the 1927 silent film Napoleon, partly emphasizing Galliano's growing god complex, his “Napoleonic display of ego”, partly a tribute to Galliano's lifelong preoccupation for the figure.
The dichotomy between high and low is omnipresent throughout the documentary. Galliano, son of a plumber and unlikely face of Dior, is considered “anything but a bourgeois” by the French fashion establishment, even though he is flanked by Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Anna Wintour and is picketed for having appropriated the aesthetic of homelessness. in one of his shows.
The dizzying, meteoric highs of delivering yet another critically acclaimed runway production are followed by the lowest of lows and multi-day curveballs. The stunning, inaccessible beauty of the clothes, stories, and fantasies Galliano creates is complicated by the market imperative that art must be commodified and accessible to the very people who keep the fashion houses running.
High & Low does not offer easy, or even convincing, answers to the reasons and consequences of morally reprehensible behavior by a public figure. Galliano is a working designer again, this time for the small but renowned fashion house Maison Margiela, and he staged a hyperbolically received couture show in January.
In Galliano, Macdonald has a theatrical, lively subject who is incredibly adept at recounting his own life. But it also has an unreliable narrator whose testimonies are in direct contradiction to the words of many people who were around him at key moments in his life.
Early on in High & Low, Galliano boldly declares, “I'll tell you everything,” but in truth, he doesn't tell us much, whether through inability or lack of will.
The coterie of A-list models and fashion designers who support him attribute his anti-Semitism to his illness, to his addiction. Sidney Toledano, then Jewish general manager of Dior, thought it might be due to his Catholic upbringing. Galliano himself does not know this and barely remembers two of the three inciting incidents.
Washington Post critic Robin Givhan doesn't have an answer, but comes closest to expressing the consequences, or lack thereof, when people, including Galliano, behave reprehensibly: “C 'is a white man.
There are pressing questions surrounding Galliano: Does creative genius exempt moral failings? Can we, should we separate the art from the artist? Should people be given second chances (or in Galliano's case, fourth chances)? And who decides who deserves a second chance?
Unfortunately, High & Low bypasses them all.
High & Low John Galliano is in theaters from May 30.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-05-28/high-low-john-galliano-review-kevin-macdonald-dior-designer/103896986
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Conservatives announce 'Triple Lock Plus' retirement benefit
- Johnny Wactor, American actor, shot dead during a robbery in Los Angeles
- Gloucestershire secures 14 points after draw against Derbyshire | News
- The fall of fashion designer John Galliano depicted in Kevin Macdonald's new documentary, High & Low
- Warning: Google Chrome zero-day patch fixes critical flaw
- Prime Minister Furey accepts the repatriation of an unknown WWI soldier
- And then there were 6: against 41, meet those in the Varanasi race against PM Modi | News from the political pulse
- Depok City Government Official Information Portal
- Bollywood is back with its remake-sequel hybrids
- Ontario Tech University designated as NATO Testing Centre for Civil and Military Technology Development
- Tornado warnings expire, watches remain in eastern Ontario Monday afternoon
- Trumps MAGA Veepstakes: VP Contenders Supported Trump As He Called Veterans Suckers and Losers