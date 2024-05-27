Britain's Got Talent fans stunned by Amanda Holden's very revealing dress as her wardrobe malfunction attracts attention during first live semi-final

Amanda Holden caught the attention of Britain's Got Talent viewers during the show's first semi-final on Monday as she wore a revealing burgundy red dress.

The radio presenter, 53, joined her fellow judges – Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli and Simon Cowell – but stood out as she chatted to hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly during the first few minutes of the live episode.

Actress Amanda looked glamorous in her asymmetrical dress featuring sleeves with attached gloves.

The fabric of the garment gathered in the front, but for another reason fans of the show focused their attention on the dress: many took to social media to find that they could see her nipples through the fabric.

They joked that it must be cold at the Hammersmith Apollo in London, where the semi-final was taking place.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Live shows baby!!! First live show and Amanda already has her nose out there. Fantastic.'

While someone else joked: “Amanda has some live stuff.”

Another viewer posted: “Shout out to Amanda Holden's nipples.” »

And someone else shared: “Amanda is smuggling peanuts again,” while another fan of the show asked: “A bit nippy Amanda?

“Turn on the heat for Amanda. You could hang a picture there,” someone else laughed.

While another viewer noted: “Amanda could cut glass with her diamond nipples tonight.”

Someone else wrote: “I think Amanda Holden has some points to prove tonight.”

After six weeks of auditions for Britain's Got Talent, the live semi-finals began on Monday as eight groups competed in the hope of landing a valuable place in Sunday's grand final.

Eight more contestants will be present each evening in the week leading up to the final, with two acts from each evening, one being decided by a public vote and the second decided by the judges.

The winner will receive a life-changing cash prize of 250,000 and a place on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

The eight artists who performed Monday night were Sven Smith, The Trickstars, Trey Braine, Sslaubi Performance Troupe, Taryn Charles, Bikoon, Stardust and Innocent Massuki.

The West End cast of Disney's award-winning musical The Lion King were also in attendance during the Monday evening show.

It comes after Simon and Amanda's children pushed the golden buzzer on Britain's Got Talent as auditions for the show concluded on Sunday.

During the episode, Japanese dancers Haribow, who somersaulted across the stage performing various figures, left the judges almost speechless.

They received a standing ovation from the audience and numerous calls for a golden buzzer, which would take them straight to the semi-finals and is usually only used by judges and hosts, from BGT fans.

Alesha said she was “out of it” regarding buzzers with Bruno, while Simo said he “didn't know what to say.”

“My son is literally going crazy right now,” Simon added.

Simon Cowell let his son Eric and Amanda Holden's daughter Hollie come out on top at the Britain's Got Talent auditions on Sunday as they both smashed the Golden Buzzer.

Simon said he had “never heard a reaction like that before” before motioning for his son Eric, 10, to press the button after hearing Japanese dancers Haribow.

The audience went wild after Japanese skipping act Haribow took the stage.

Haribow, a group of Japanese artists aged 22 to 24, performed a street dance by jumping on skipping ropes.

His son Eric, who he shares with wife Lauren Silverman, then went to push the buzzer with Amanda's daughter Hollie, who she shares with her record producer husband Chris Hughes.

“They pushed for the audience,” Amanda said before calling the dancers “amazing.”

Congratulating the dance troupe, host Dec told them: “This has never happened before.”

Britain's Got Talent returns for the second semi-final live on Tuesday at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.