These 40 Male Celebrities Have the Best Fashion Sense

We love these 40 celebrities because of their talent in sports, television, film, music and much more. They also have incredible taste in fashion, which only makes us love them more.
Ryan Collerd/Sipa USA)
Barack Obama is always right. It's one of our stylish favorites on this list. Whether he's dressed down in a casual shirt or scrunched up in a beige suitObama's fashion choices always cause a stir.
Anthony Behar/Sipa United States
Rocky has a unique sense of style that we can't get over. He wears lots of designs, expensive jewelry and shiny grids you would notice it from 100 yards away.
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA
Ryan Gosling's fashion choices have been rather subdued over the past year, especially during his barbie press tour. Lately, the “I'm Just Ken” singer has been spotted in pastel ensembles, like this mint-colored Gucci suit he wore in April 2024.
Daniel DeSlover/Kick USA
John Mayer keeps it simple, which makes his fashion choices extremely interesting. How many people can make one plain tank top you look so good?
And MacMedan-USA TODAY
Donald Glover always dresses to the nines. Just see him posing with his two Emmy Awards in 2017 in his purple Gucci tuxedo.
Anthony Behar/Sipa United States
Harry Styles isn't the first man to wear “feminine” clothing, but he's certainly one of the biggest stars to make it big and normalize fluid style. On his last tour, he wore tons of different styles, including Gucci jumpsuits, bedazzled overallsAnd bell bottom pants.
Andy Abeyta/Desert Sun/USA TODAY NETWORK
Kid Cudi got a lot of people excited when he wore a dress during his SNL performance. But who cares ? We thought he was great, and he knows it too!
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
David Beckham is a style icon. From satin buttons to basic white t-shirts posing next to Anna Wintour (editor of Vogue) in a double-breasted suit.
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY
There should be no doubt about that. Idris Elba was killing the fashion game for years. Suits with more casual looks, like this one Calvin Klein outfit, Idris knows how to make a statement when he steps out.
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Patty Mills is more than just an NBA player. He is a amateur sweater which had people waiting on the edge of their seats to see what he would wear before his matches.
11 of 40
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Shai is another NBA player whose agrees we are always eager to see. He experiments with different colors, patterns and textures and has even made a few of his own. different handbags.
Rob Schumacher/The Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK
One thing we know is true about Zac Gallen…he will never stand out when it comes to his drop.
C Flanigan/imageSPACE/Sipa United States
Sthanlee B. POV/Girl USA
Sure, we know and love Travis from his time in the NFL, but he's more than a Super Bowl champion. He still looks killer from head to toe. But let's be very clear: he did it not invent the fade.
Photo alliance
I can always appreciate someone who can dress casually but still be interesting. However, don't twist it. Odell Beckham Jr. show off on you if given the opportunity.
16 of 40
Christian McCaffery
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Christian McCaffery is a pro, and I'm not just talking about his skills on the field. He has one hell of a wardrobe, he appears in all Black sets and more dressy piecesfeaturing patterned, single-breasted slim-fit trousers and a suede bomber jacket.
Efren Landaos/Sipa United States
I love a good monochrome look, and no one does it like Jalen Hurts. He amazed us in October 2023 with this entirely brown outfit with a heavy chain and some Louis Vuitton carry-on luggage.
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Anthony Behar/Sipa United States
I mean, come on! How can anyone say this Bad Bunny Met Gala look is anything other than fashion?
Anthony Behar/Sipa United States
Thank goodness Lil Nas X doesn't listen to his biggest haters. If he had, we might not have seen him in this all-white Luar suit with a sequinned undershirt at this year's Met Gala.
Jonathan Paciullo/SIPA/Sipa United States
Pharrell is a fashion mogul. Not only does he have his own fashion line, Billionaire Boys Club, but the artist is also the creative director of menswear for Louis Vuitton. Lately he went to Tokyo wearing a lot of red and black and wearing different cowboy hats.
Stanlee B. POV/Girl USA
Not everyone can make such a simple costume look good, but Trevor Noah can. It's somehow his thing. Furthermore, with the variety of styles and texturesIt’s the one red carpet appearance I always look forward to seeing.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
I don't know if Gabrielle Union had anything to do with it, but Dwyane Wade has been showing up in new fits for quite a while now. Our favorite look? He must be wearing Versace for his recent appearance in Tonight's show.
24 of 40
Timothé Chalamet
Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
One thing I love about Timothe Chalamet's style is that he constantly changes it and it always hits. Casual? Nailed it. Biker atmosphere? Crushed. Red carpet? Just look at the image above.
Anthony Behar/Sipa United States
Have you seen Usher's red carpet looks lately? Her costumes are out of this world, especially this one red velvet texture ensemble he wore in early May 2024.
Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Can you tell I'm a fan of all black? I'll never get over Miami Dolphins' Jaelen Phillips Look for November 2023, which included a thick black shirt, matching pants, black and white shoes (surely expensive), and ice on his wrist. Additionally, the all-black luxury whip is on the back.
Anthony Behar/Sipa United States
Although he pulls off any look involving a suitJacob Elordi from the viral hit film Salt burn went off the beaten track with his GQ cover, which he shared on his Instagram.
Anthony Behar/Sipa United States
Like everyone else on this list, Austin Butler single-handedly does everything he wants to remember. He also has a unique sense of style, mixing and matching different colors with different cuts, like when he wore tapered clothes. Prada and Cartier at the Met.
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA
Justin Timberlake's look has evolved over the years, and right now we think he's crushing it. In the photo above it was photographed at Trolls first wearing Chanel shoes, Tod's (at least $700) and Cartier jewelry.
Aaron E. Martinez/American Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
Whether on or off the football field, I will always support Solomon Thomas. My favorite look? This must be it (no surprise here) all black outfit with matching shades and AirPod Pros. But I can't forget her December 2023 look featuring a 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket from The North Face, Jordan 1s, cargo pants we love, and what appears to be a quilted red carry bag.
Laurent Vu/SIPA/Sipa USA
Although he only dresses like this for his parades, this chrome mask and vest on his last tour, that was it.
Anthony Behar/Sipa United States
Doug Peters/PA Images/Alamy Images/Sipa USA
Jack Harlow is another celebrity doing a great job of switching things up, from his monochrome Dior suit at this year's Met Gala to his replica Boston Celtics jersey. last summer.
Alex Gould / USA TODAY NETWORK
Anthony Behar/Sipa United States
We've seen many different eras for Bruno. But whatever the style, it will always include authentic elements. gold jewelry.
Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
Andre 3000 has been living his best life in the public eye since 1992. He has always risen to the occasion at different events, including the time he wore a Chanel suit to the Met Gala, light green at the 46th annual Grammys, and all in denim at a 2012 event in support of Movember.
Anthony Behar/Sipa United States
Frank Ocean is unapologetic about who he is, and that includes his sense of style as well. He sports bold hair colors, like bright green, wears plaid vans with fancy suits, and loves to wear a good bandana when he's on stage.
Stanlee B. POV/Girl USA
As he says in his hit song, “I rock Tom Ford.”
Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/Sipa United States
We've included the one and only Michael B. Jordan to round out this list. The actor has impressed us on several occasions, including his 2019 red carpet look, in which he wore a silver embroidered blazer with black pants and cowboy boots with matching toe caps. But let's face it, he gets all his crises RIGHT.
