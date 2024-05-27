Connect with us

Fashion

These 40 Male Celebrities Have the Best Fashion Sense

 


We love these 40 celebrities because of their talent in sports, television, film, music and much more. They also have incredible taste in fashion, which only makes us love them more.

Barack Obama

Ryan Collerd/Sipa USA)

Barack Obama is always right. It's one of our stylish favorites on this list. Whether he's dressed down in a casual shirt or scrunched up in a beige suitObama's fashion choices always cause a stir.

A$AP Rocky

Anthony Behar/Sipa United States

Rocky has a unique sense of style that we can't get over. He wears lots of designs, expensive jewelry and shiny grids you would notice it from 100 yards away.

Ryan Gosling

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA

Ryan Gosling's fashion choices have been rather subdued over the past year, especially during his barbie press tour. Lately, the “I'm Just Ken” singer has been spotted in pastel ensembles, like this mint-colored Gucci suit he wore in April 2024.

John Mayer

Daniel DeSlover/Kick USA

John Mayer keeps it simple, which makes his fashion choices extremely interesting. How many people can make one plain tank top you look so good?

Donald Glover

And MacMedan-USA TODAY

Donald Glover always dresses to the nines. Just see him posing with his two Emmy Awards in 2017 in his purple Gucci tuxedo.

Harry Styles

Anthony Behar/Sipa United States

Harry Styles isn't the first man to wear “feminine” clothing, but he's certainly one of the biggest stars to make it big and normalize fluid style. On his last tour, he wore tons of different styles, including Gucci jumpsuits, bedazzled overallsAnd bell bottom pants.

Kid Cudi

Andy Abeyta/Desert Sun/USA TODAY NETWORK

Kid Cudi got a lot of people excited when he wore a dress during his SNL performance. But who cares ? We thought he was great, and he knows it too!

David Beckham

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

David Beckham is a style icon. From satin buttons to basic white t-shirts posing next to Anna Wintour (editor of Vogue) in a double-breasted suit.

Idris Elba

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

There should be no doubt about that. Idris Elba was killing the fashion game for years. Suits with more casual looks, like this one Calvin Klein outfit, Idris knows how to make a statement when he steps out.

Patty mills

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Patty Mills is more than just an NBA player. He is a amateur sweater which had people waiting on the edge of their seats to see what he would wear before his matches.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Shai is another NBA player whose agrees we are always eager to see. He experiments with different colors, patterns and textures and has even made a few of his own. different handbags.

Zac Gallen

Rob Schumacher/The Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK

One thing we know is true about Zac Gallen…he will never stand out when it comes to his drop.

Joe Burrow

C Flanigan/imageSPACE/Sipa United States

Travis Kelce

Sthanlee B. POV/Girl USA

Sure, we know and love Travis from his time in the NFL, but he's more than a Super Bowl champion. He still looks killer from head to toe. But let's be very clear: he did it not invent the fade.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Photo alliance

I can always appreciate someone who can dress casually but still be interesting. However, don't twist it. Odell Beckham Jr. show off on you if given the opportunity.

Christian McCaffery

Christian McCaffery

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Christian McCaffery is a pro, and I'm not just talking about his skills on the field. He has one hell of a wardrobe, he appears in all Black sets and more dressy piecesfeaturing patterned, single-breasted slim-fit trousers and a suede bomber jacket.

Jalen hurts

Efren Landaos/Sipa United States

I love a good monochrome look, and no one does it like Jalen Hurts. He amazed us in October 2023 with this entirely brown outfit with a heavy chain and some Louis Vuitton carry-on luggage.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bad bunny

Anthony Behar/Sipa United States

I mean, come on! How can anyone say this Bad Bunny Met Gala look is anything other than fashion?

Lil Nas

Anthony Behar/Sipa United States

Thank goodness Lil Nas X doesn't listen to his biggest haters. If he had, we might not have seen him in this all-white Luar suit with a sequinned undershirt at this year's Met Gala.

Pharrell

Jonathan Paciullo/SIPA/Sipa United States

Pharrell is a fashion mogul. Not only does he have his own fashion line, Billionaire Boys Club, but the artist is also the creative director of menswear for Louis Vuitton. Lately he went to Tokyo wearing a lot of red and black and wearing different cowboy hats.

Trevor Noah

Stanlee B. POV/Girl USA

Not everyone can make such a simple costume look good, but Trevor Noah can. It's somehow his thing. Furthermore, with the variety of styles and texturesIt’s the one red carpet appearance I always look forward to seeing.

Dwyane Wade

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

I don't know if Gabrielle Union had anything to do with it, but Dwyane Wade has been showing up in new fits for quite a while now. Our favorite look? He must be wearing Versace for his recent appearance in Tonight's show.

Timothé Chalamet

Timothé Chalamet

Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

One thing I love about Timothe Chalamet's style is that he constantly changes it and it always hits. Casual? Nailed it. Biker atmosphere? Crushed. Red carpet? Just look at the image above.

Bailiff

Anthony Behar/Sipa United States

Have you seen Usher's red carpet looks lately? Her costumes are out of this world, especially this one red velvet texture ensemble he wore in early May 2024.

Jaelan Phillips

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Can you tell I'm a fan of all black? I'll never get over Miami Dolphins' Jaelen Phillips Look for November 2023, which included a thick black shirt, matching pants, black and white shoes (surely expensive), and ice on his wrist. Additionally, the all-black luxury whip is on the back.

Jacob Elordi

Anthony Behar/Sipa United States

Although he pulls off any look involving a suitJacob Elordi from the viral hit film Salt burn went off the beaten track with his GQ cover, which he shared on his Instagram.

Austin Butler

Anthony Behar/Sipa United States

Like everyone else on this list, Austin Butler single-handedly does everything he wants to remember. He also has a unique sense of style, mixing and matching different colors with different cuts, like when he wore tapered clothes. Prada and Cartier at the Met.

Justin Timberlake

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA

Justin Timberlake's look has evolved over the years, and right now we think he's crushing it. In the photo above it was photographed at Trolls first wearing Chanel shoes, Tod's (at least $700) and Cartier jewelry.

Solomon Thomas

Aaron E. Martinez/American Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Whether on or off the football field, I will always support Solomon Thomas. My favorite look? This must be it (no surprise here) all black outfit with matching shades and AirPod Pros. But I can't forget her December 2023 look featuring a 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket from The North Face, Jordan 1s, cargo pants we love, and what appears to be a quilted red carry bag.

The weekend

Laurent Vu/SIPA/Sipa USA

Although he only dresses like this for his parades, this chrome mask and vest on his last tour, that was it.

John legend

Anthony Behar/Sipa United States

Jack Harlow

Doug Peters/PA Images/Alamy Images/Sipa USA

Jack Harlow is another celebrity doing a great job of switching things up, from his monochrome Dior suit at this year's Met Gala to his replica Boston Celtics jersey. last summer.

Adam Levine

Alex Gould / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bruno Mars

Anthony Behar/Sipa United States

We've seen many different eras for Bruno. But whatever the style, it will always include authentic elements. gold jewelry.

Andrew 3000

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Andre 3000 has been living his best life in the public eye since 1992. He has always risen to the occasion at different events, including the time he wore a Chanel suit to the Met Gala, light green at the 46th annual Grammys, and all in denim at a 2012 event in support of Movember.

Franck Ocean

Anthony Behar/Sipa United States

Frank Ocean is unapologetic about who he is, and that includes his sense of style as well. He sports bold hair colors, like bright green, wears plaid vans with fancy suits, and loves to wear a good bandana when he's on stage.

Jay Z

Stanlee B. POV/Girl USA

As he says in his hit song, “I rock Tom Ford.”

Max Crosby

Stanlee B. POV/Girl USA

Michael B.Jordan

Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/Sipa United States

We've included the one and only Michael B. Jordan to round out this list. The actor has impressed us on several occasions, including his 2019 red carpet look, in which he wore a silver embroidered blazer with black pants and cowboy boots with matching toe caps. But let's face it, he gets all his crises RIGHT.

