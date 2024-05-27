Fashion activist Aja Barber encourages us to change our shopping behavior

It was during the darkest days of the pandemic that Aja Barber had her epiphany about fast fashion.

“A lot of us were sitting in our houses and looking around going, 'Holy shit, I have a lot of stuff,' and yet there were weeks where I was wearing the same two outfits,” said Barber at ABC RN's Big Ideas.

But beyond an overflowing wardrobe, Barber began to wonder how the price of clothes had fallen over his lifetime, while everything else had gone up. The conclusions made her uncomfortable.

“There was always a feeling of, ‘But why are we okay with people from other countries making terrible salaries?’ That feeling was always there and I couldn’t fight it,” she says .

Currently, the average Australian buys 56 items of clothing each year and sends 23 kilos to landfill.

Globally, the clothing and textile industry employs approximately 75 million people worldwide. The Clean Clothes campaign estimates less than1 percent of what you pay for a typical garment goes to the workers who made it.

Today, Barber, the author of Consumed: The Need for Collective Change, wants to demystify the structural inequalities embedded in the global fashion industry and show consumers how they can change it.

“I was part of the problem”

Barber is quick to admit that she was part of the problem from a young age.

“When I think about my own journey to becoming a fast fashion buyer, I was so mature to do it because I grew up not caring about my clothes,” she says.

“[I was] never being invited to then sit at that lunch table with this group of snobs who were mean to me, thinking that maybe if I just had a Gap t-shirt they would be nice to me.

“And that’s how it begins.”

In her 20s, Barber heard about the coveted leather Birkin bag and decided to own the expensive piece.

That is, even though she admits she thought the bags were ugly.

“But I wanted one because of what it said about me. I'm a young black woman living in a very white world, I go to white places of business and I want people to treat me well. That’s why I wanted this bag, not because it was pretty,” she says.

Of the 60 million garment workers worldwide, it is estimated that only 10 percent of companies pay workers a living wage in one of their final-stage factories.(Getty: Liuser)

Barber bought the bag and it's just one example of her long-standing relationship with fashion and her belief that it could cure her feelings of inadequacy.

Now she wants to remind everyone what's behind our desire to own the next big thing.

“Maybe you don't even need this dress; maybe you need a hug,” she said.

Barber says we've become accustomed to downplaying the fast-fashion problem in order to continue to justify buying clothes made in sweatshops.

“By devaluing the system, we are entirely able to look away from the harms of the system,” Barber says.

By calling the problem trivial, Barber argues that we are also devaluing the labor that goes into making clothing, as well as the entire workforce that supports the clothing industry.

THE Ethical Fashion Report 2022 found that only 10 percent of companies surveyed could prove they paid workers living wages at any of their final-stage factories.

“We have to value it because it has a deep and profound impact not only on our planet, not only on our sisters, but also on our psyche,” Barber said.

Counter all the old excuses

A common argument Barber runs into is that cheap clothing is accessible to everyone.

His counterargument is simple:

“Is it really accessible when it can only exist if we exploit other women?”

“We're so indoctrinated by consumerism that we really squeeze and manipulate the rhetoric to fit our particular situation, so we feel good about buying clothes from sweatshops,” says Barber.

She also points out that the target audience for cheap clothing is usually the middle class.

“When I try to talk to people who have platforms that sell sweatshop clothing, I'm like, 'So you're a rich woman, why are you selling sweatshop clothing?'” she says. She.

Their common response is that it's what their audience and followers can afford.

“And I figure your audience is just like you, your readership is just as middle class as you are. Don't even pretend they need you to sell them bullshit they don't need.”

Additionally, she says we need to change our mindset when it comes to ethical shopping.

If Australians bought ethically made clothing at the prices they currently buy fast fashion at, the cost would likely be prohibitive.

But if we reduce the quantity we buy and wear these items longer, then ethically made clothing will pay off.

Another common justification for buying cheap clothing is that sweatshop workers are better off working than not.

But Barber argues that this is real colonialism.

“It’s the idea that all these systems can only exist if a foreign corporation exploits everyone,” she says.

And she points out that there are brands that pay fair wages. And these companies can inspire others to do better.

Social media and overconsumption

In 2017, environmental charity Hubbub found that one in six young people didn't think they could repeat an outfit once it had been seen on social media.

Barber says this message is starting to become normalized.

More big ideas

“With the prevalence of 'buy now, pay later,' we're really seeing this new and extreme normalization of debt to buy things you don't even need,” she says.

Barber believes more needs to be done to educate young people about the work that goes into making clothes to counter these attitudes.

“When I was growing up we had home economics and I think we really need to bring that back so people know the skills and work that goes into making things,” she says.

Likewise, she says we need to combat the social stigma surrounding buying second-hand clothing.

“I grew up wearing second-hand clothes [clothes]. I didn't tell my little brat classmates because that would have been another reason for them to make fun of me,” Barber says.

“I think there's still stigma. It's a barrier that we're going to have to overcome culturally in our society.”

She also wants consumers to slow down and rediscover their individual style.

“Fast fashion has taken us so far away from knowing our personal style, from knowing what we really like because a lot of things are imposed on us,” she says.

“And once we come back to it, it really narrows down what you buy. It's a lot more considered, which means it's probably going to stay in your wardrobe a lot longer.”

Yet Barber admits that while encouraging people to buy ethically, second-hand or educating young people are important steps forward, she says individuals can't be expected to solve the problem.

“We need legislation, we can’t force our way out of this.”

For example, Barber suggests that introducing an extended liability tax on all fast fashion clothing would mean companies would have to pay for the end of life of every product produced.

In addition, impose financial sanctions in the event of non-compliance with Modern slavery laws.

And as an individual, Barber says, “If you already have clothes you can wear, then you don't need new things. »

And the next new item of clothing you buy “has to come from a company that pays everyone a fair wage, that’s all.”

This conversation with Aja Barber was originally recorded by Sydney Opera House Presents as part of the All About Women festival and broadcast on ABC Radio National's big ideas.