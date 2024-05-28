Roblox The Classic: Dress to impress everyone Tix Location





The Roblox-hosted Classic is a platform-wide event similar to The Hunt. However, this event features fewer games and features an old currency used on Roblox, Tix. Players can earn Tix in several ways, including collecting them in the games offered. One of the most popular dress up games on Roblox, Dress to Impress, is featured in The classic event. This means that in addition to choosing the one that best suits your character, you can collect Tix and Tokens in this game to exchange them for awesome prizes. However, players should hurry since the event will end on May 28, 2024. Article continues after ad Dress to impress the group / Screenshot captured by Dexerto How to find all the outfits to impress Tix in Roblox The Classic To find all Dress to Impress Tix in Roblox The Classic, enter a lobby and head to the following locations: Text 1: Get the Tix in the Lanas lounge next to the entrance.

Get the Tix in the Lanas lounge next to the entrance. Text 2: The Tix is ​​in the corner near the Lanas salon makeup stand.

The Tix is ​​in the corner near the Lanas salon makeup stand. Text 3: Find the Tix between the two entrances to the Lanas lounge.

Find the Tix between the two entrances to the Lanas lounge. Text 4: Find the Tix near the dresser to the left of the Skin Tones booth.

Find the Tix near the dresser to the left of the Skin Tones booth. Text 5: Go to the right of the Skin Tones booth and find the Tix near the dresser.

Go to the right of the Skin Tones booth and find the Tix near the dresser. Text 6: The Tix is ​​located between the male and female model near the prop post at the time of the appearance.

The Tix is ​​located between the male and female model near the prop post at the time of the appearance. Text 7: The Tix is ​​at the starting point of the Obby intermission.

The Tix is ​​at the starting point of the Obby intermission. Text 8: Go down the Obby and up the Tix next to the ladder.

Go down the Obby and up the Tix next to the ladder. Text 9: Get the Tix next to the flower pot stand in the intermission hall.

Get the Tix next to the flower pot stand in the intermission hall. Text 10: The final Tix dressed to impress is hidden inside the accessory post when spawning. Dress to impress the group / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Cross the pole to get the last hidden Tix. Collecting all the Tix will open a portal in the intermission hall to an Obby. You have to climb up and find all the tokens. If you want more Tix, be sure to check out our guides for Blade Ball and A Dusty Trip. You can also use our guide to get all the badges for the Classic event. Article continues after ad

