Birkenstock Arizona EVA vs Funkymonkey sandals

Sandals weather is upon us, and finding a stylish, comfortable, and affordable pair is at the top of many summer wish lists. For many, the ultimate open-toed walking sandal, which also easily ticks the fashion box, has long been the Birkenstock Arizona. But, with the higher price tag (starting at well over $100), you may not be ready to splurge. The company recognized this price disparity and created its more affordable EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate) version. Not only the Birkenstock Arizona The Essentials resemble its more expensive cousins, they are also waterproof and lightweight. Yet, alas, you'll still have to shell out $50 if you want to sport the Birkenstock name.

Of course, as with anything trendy, there's always a cheaper alternative and we decided to test the Birkenstock Arizona Essentials side by side with the well-reviewed models. Funkymonky Double Buckle EVA Sandal, which starts at around $20 depending on the color you choose. But before you decide, here's everything you need to know about both pairs of double buckle waterproof sandals.

Birkenstock Arizona Essentials vs Funkymonky Double Buckle EVA Sandals at a glance



You get what you pay for with the more expensive Birkenstock name. These lightweight, waterproof sandals not only have more support, but also have a longer footbed, a grippier bottom and are simply more comfortable for walking long distances. These copied slides are the same waterproof material and are available in 55 different colors. Although they appear to offer nearly identical insole molds and deep heel, they won't compare if you have longer toes or narrower feet.

They look almost identical but the Funkymonkey comes in more colors and styles



I ordered both shoes in shades of green: Faded Lime from Birkenstock and Fluorescent Green from Funkymonkey. Like any connoisseur, if you know your Birks you know that almost all of the EVA options are monochrome, so it's obvious with the Funkymonkeys white buckles that they are not the originals. Other than that, at first glance, you will have a hard time telling these sandals apart. They both have a double buckle, they're both made from the same lightweight EVA material, and they both have moldable footbeds with what appears to be the same raised arch support on the insole (more information below).

Look a little closer and you'll see Birkenstock engraved inside one and not the other. It's not shocking. Flip them over and you'll notice a different tread, with the Arizona Essentials seeming much grippier and the Funkymonkeys flatter. Color-wise, Birkenstock offers a limited amount of colors (depending on the season) while Funkymonky offers over 50, including designs like Green Leaves and Leopard Printing as well as sequin printed iterations.

TL;DR: At first glance, you'd be hard-pressed to tell these sandals apart. It's not until you check out the finer details, like the Birkenstock name embedded in the Arizona Essentials' insole and the deeper grooves in their treads. When it comes to color selections, Funkymonky sandals come in a huge range of colors and patterns, while Birkenstocks are almost all monochrome.

When I took them both out of the box, I had high hopes that the sandals would be comparable in comfort and style. To test them, I wore them on long walks around my neighborhood for a week and the lightweight rubber-like material was super soft on both.

Putting on the Birkenstocks was a treat. I've been wearing my leather Arizona Big Buckles for years, mainly because they're ridiculously comfortable and are now cutting edge fashion (if someone had told me, at 19, I'd say that after myself). being made fun of by my college boyfriend for wearing his double-looped Birks over socks wouldn't have gone down well). Somehow the EVA version is almost as comfortable, but without the natural cork bed it won't fit your feet as precisely.

As mentioned above, the Funkymonkeys appear to have the exact same arch and deep footbed, but in practice my feet felt noticeably less supported. I can't be sure, but I suspect it was due to the Arizona Essentials buckles, which could be easily adjusted to fit my narrower feet, while the Funkeymonkeys were still too wide even on the last hole. But the real problem for me was the length of the insole. Unlike the Birkenstocks, which fit perfectly, my toes were literally hanging off the end of the Funkymonkey sandals (and no, I don't have insanely long fingers). They also seemed uneven in length, like cheap plastic that a machine was cutting unevenly.

TL;DR: They may look the same, but when it comes to comfort, Birkenstocks win hands down. The buckles are more adjustable for feet of all widths and the insole is long enough for even the longest toes.

To check how they felt in the water, I waded through the sprinklers at the new Abolitionist Plaza in downtown Brooklyn and walked around the block. I was worried that once wet they would cause irritation or blisters, but they both held up equally well. And for those who remember getting caught in the rain and walking around in their cork and leather Birkenstocks, this is a godsend.

TL;DR: Birkenstock and Funkymonkey sandals are great when wet. They will not slip, blister or rub.

The double buckle sandal is a mainstay for many of us this summer, and Birkenstock is definitely a fan favorite. Still, for those who want to sport this style without the extravagant price tag, these two EVA options are a solid option. Not only are they waterproof, but they both cost well under $100.

When I pitted Birkenstock's Arizona Essentials ($50) against the much cheaper Funkymonkey EVA sandals (starting at $20), I was hoping to find stronger competition. Yet despite looking eerily similar and both being comparably waterproof, Birkenstocks won hands down when it came to comfort and craftsmanship. And in the end, at least for me, it's worth the extra investment. However, if you're truly on a budget and want a better selection of colors and styles, you can't go wrong with a cheaper pair.