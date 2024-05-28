Charlotte-based designer to host fashion show to raise money for Team USA





CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) A local designer's mini-collection will hit the Charlotte runway in support of Team USA Olympic athletes. With every pin, there is precision. “It’s a very old technique. Draping is not a very easy thing to do,” said Luis Machicao while working on a new dress. “You always have to measure. Always. Always. Always,” Luis Machicao may not be a household name, but he has made a name for himself in the fashion world. I think it's going to be mind-blowing: Jeffrey Louis on the beginnings of break-dancing

“Sewing is an art,” he said. “Some designers will do haute couture, which is the pinnacle of couture, or simply couture or ready-to-wear.” Machicao is Charlotte's only Paris-trained couturier, which means his clothes are tailored to each client. In less than two weeks, its vibrant spring collection will be on the catwalks in support of Olympic athletes. This show is going to support my friend Ike Bell, Machicao said, because he's the one who brings all the Olympic teams to train in Charlotte. The teams desperately needed funding before leaving for Paris at the end of June. We realized that some teams need money, he said. Like the women's hockey team, the Taekwondo team and I said, “OK, let's show a little collection.” » Among the 15 models showcasing his exquisite designs on the runway are members of the USA Taekwondo and USA Field Hockey national teams. Some have already reserved a place; others hope to get their ticket. Machicao has designed clothing for 50 films and countless clients. It came out of COVID when no one was ordering dresses for galas. But we survived, he said. We survived and what I do is sewing. One of a kind, handmade. We even put the zippers on by hand. After 34 years in the industry, he's just realized he's made it. However, something that never needs to be changed is his drive to uplift those around him. News from the Queen City Paris 2024 Olympics Not only because they are going to walk on the catwalk, but they are also happy because people like me, the creators, we support them, he said, and we are members of the community, so it's what we do. I do; support our teams. 'Runway to the Paris Olympics' will take place at the Bechtler Museum on June 8. All proceeds will be donated to the US national teams.

