$300,000 in merchandise stolen from inclusive San Francisco fashion business





SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A small business owner is determined to rebuild after estimating more than $300,000 worth of specialty suits and other equipment was stolen from his San Francisco office. For 17 years, Dare to be fashionable specializes in formal wear, designed and manufactured in San Francisco. Renaissance, Goth, Victorian, Bohemian and Steampunk styles are available in all-inclusive sizes. On May 1, owner Ben Wang discovered his office and warehouse along Market Street had been broken into and countless suits, accessories and dresses missing. All this a few days before The Fourth Gathering: World Goth Day Festival. MORE: Serial SF shoplifter accused of stealing more than $40,000 worth of items speaks for first time “All my best-selling styles have been completely destroyed,” says Wang, outside the Market Street space that was broken into and covered in graffiti. “This building has been broken into five times in the last three years.” Wang went on to say that his manufacturing plant in SoMa, on Jessie Street, was nicknamed “the urine district.” Ben says that and his team were still present at the event and are now determined to overcome this crime. “What I’m really trying to do is turn it around and how do you make the worst thing that’s ever happened to you the best thing that’s ever happened to you?” MORE: SF reports rise in ATM thefts; why the police don't pursue the suspects Ben commented on the state of the city and saw it change over the years. “I still believe in the dream that San Francisco was and I really want to keep my business here if I can. It's sad because it's beautiful buildings and a beautiful neighborhood – but everyone is gone. One of the reasons I love San Francisco is it's a progressive place and we're always trying new things to see if they work – but we've tried some things that haven't really worked. say OK, let's not pursue petty theft, it didn't really work, the job made it a less safe place. Dare Fashion has since moved its operations to a new location in Japantown and Ben plans to launch a podcast and YouTube channel to help others turn their negatives into positives. Wang says he has a $1 million insurance policy on his business, but he quickly learned it only covers liability. It warns others to look carefully at your coverage. He set up a GoFundMe to help it recover its losses. INTERACTIVE: Take a look at ABC7 neighborhood safety monitoring

