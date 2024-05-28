Mindy Kaling and Jennifer Aniston both wear midi dresses





Mindy Kalings' summer style is in full bloom. In a recent post on Instagram, the actress and producer detailed a busy week of press appearances in New York while wearing a slew of stunning dresses, including a floral one-piece that was both fashionable and functional. Kaling wore the off-the-shoulder midi dress, covered in a pink, green and black print, with comfy Ugg boots and we haven't stopped thinking about it ever since. Instagram/Mindy Kaling

While Kaling may be the latest celebrity to break out a floral midi dress for spring, she's certainly not the first: Jennifer Aniston wore the trend while taking a car selfie earlier this month, and Blake Lively and Sarah Jessica Parker are known for wearing flowers. midi dresses too. Despite this, the producer's off-the-shoulder version offered a flirty twist on the summer staple that we can't wait to copy. We've rounded up midi dresses inspired by Kaling's floral look from Amazon, ASOS, Nordstrom Rack and more, and prices start at just $20. Midi dresses inspired by Mindy Kaling Shallmu Floral Midi Dress, $20 (Save 33%) Amazon

Copy Kaling's colorful look for as little as $20 by grabbing this floral midi dress that an Amazon buyer called a must-have for any summer wardrobe. Available in sizes petite to XXL and 12 floral prints, including a pink and green option that looks just like the actresses, this off-the-shoulder dress is a popular choice among shoppers thanks to its stunning silhouette and lightweight, breathable material. Flexible material is a game changer, one reviewer wrote. It hugs all the right curves and moves with me so comfortably. And let me tell you, the confidence boost is real! This dress makes me feel good every time I wear it. ASOS Design Midi Dress With Lattice Bodice And Bardot Sleeves ASOS

Looking for a dreamier midi dress for summer? This option from ASOS will be your new go-to. Its adjustable straps provide extra support for breasts of different sizes, and its lace-up corset creates a waist-cinching look. Plus, its high-low hem lets you get the best of both worlds: it's like a maxi dress and a midi dress in one. Pair it with heels for formal occasions, or dress it down with sneakers or sandals for brunch or a garden party picnic. Floerns floral-print off-the-shoulder dress Amazon

This midi dress with over 7,800 perfect scores is a more casual way to try the trend. Its smocked bodice and A-line silhouette give it a stretchy fit that won't cling to your figure, and it's as lightweight as a nightgown, according to a buyer. It hits at the ankles, much like the Kalings, and its two ventilated leg slits allow for even greater air circulation. Grab it in one (or more) of 40 colors and patterns, including black and white polka dots and hot pink. I love this dress, one reviewer wrote. [The] The best part is that the arm part doesn't fall off while you're on the move. It has a comfortable grip that hugs your arms and I absolutely love it. Tis the season to stock up on dresses. Keep scrolling to shop more lightweight Mindy Kaling-inspired midi dresses below. Go Couture Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $50 (Save 70%) Nordstrom Support

Lulus Deliciously Soft White Floral Off-The-Shoulder Midi Dress Pass

H&M off-the-shoulder smocked dress H&M

Zesica puff sleeve trapeze midi dress Amazon



