Cannes welcomes the resounding success of the Digital Fashion & Crypto Awards awarded by Porterium & Digital Fashion Magazine





Digital Fashion and Crypto Awards awarded by Porterium and DFMag during the 77th Cannes Film Festival Integrating digital fashion is key to staying relevant, engaging younger generations with innovative, immersive and interactive experiences. — Liliya Rogova Tippetts, founder of PORTERIUM and digital fashion diva LAGANZA CANNES, FRANCE, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Photo: @cherepanov.timur The much awaited Digital mode & Crypto Awards, held at a secret private location in Cannes during the 77th Cannes Film Festival, were a resounding success. The event, organized by Liliya Rogova Tippetts, fashion technology and media entrepreneur, founder of PORTERIUM, Monaco 1st Wed3 Fashion, Design & Art Marketplace, alongside DIGITAL FASHION MAGAZINE, founded by the famous diva and fashion visionary digital fashion, LAGANZA brought together industry luminaries and innovators. for an evening of elegance, innovation and luxury. The ceremony celebrated nominees from international independent fashion brands, influencers, blockchain and crypto icons, and metaverse pioneers. Notable guests included, among others, Her Majesty Queen Diambi Kabatusuila, Hofit Golan and celebrity Victoria Silvstedt. The event recognized the best VSD Digital Fashion Academy of the year and recognized Liliya Rogova Tippetts for her innovative integration of the metaverse into Porterium's traditional fashion marketplace. The winners of the Digital Fashion Awards are:

-Phygital Excellence and Innovative Photographer of the Year: Stanislav Bartnikas

-Vanguard Metaverse: GUCCI COSMOS

-Best digital fashion app: Dress

-Most innovative metaverse: DEXART

-Breakthrough in digital fashion and crypto art: INITE

-Best digital fashion gallery: FT NFT Gallery

-Best Ukrainian digital singer: Metaverse singer KRIVETS

-Fashion Tech collaboration: Fashion Factor Yoona AI Elena Butko Art In a nod to innovation, the ceremony celebrated leaders in the crypto and Web3 industry by naming the following awards:

-Excellence in Digital Currency Icon: Brock Pierce

– Crypto & Blockchain Trailblazer Achievement Award and Blockchain Innovator of the Year: Amandeep Midha

-Iconic achievement of Master Crypto and Finance: Ekaterina Santorina

– Digital Asset Visionary and Blockchain Influencer of the Year Award: Dr. Levan Bodzashvili

-Crypto-Chic Numerology in crypto, fashion and personal branding: Olga Davis The Porterium X Emirates Fashion Week Fashion Awards were presented to the following winners:

-Rising Star Designer of the Year: NG Design

-Virtuoso and accessories designer of the year: Colibra Polska

-Green fashion icon: Mary Redenkovich of Lavishly Nommé

-Couture Maven: Pritam Nayak Couture

– Avant-garde fashion innovation: Ev Bessar

-Socially responsible designer: Wooden belt

– Recognition of fashion empowerment and timeless elegance: Judy Green

-Middle Eastern fashion icon: Feryam brand

-Eco-luxury vanguard: Beth & Mishka

-Rising star of modest luxury in the Middle East: the haute couture of Fatma Essa

– Wedding and special occasion dresses Visionary Couture: Suvarsha Vengurlekar

-Eco-artisanal defender: Olympea Jewelry

-Excellence in conscious fashion: Yana Shine

– New generation designer of the year: Miss March

-Star collaboration: Marli Dresses “Wild Life” capsule with celebrity Victoria Silvstedt

-Top Model Agency on the French Riviera 2024: Margaux Model Agency The winners in the creative and entrepreneurial category were recognized for their clever blend of fashion and business acumen:

-Ultimate Fashion Icon: Marina Majoie

-Excellence of the luxury stylist: Tharaa Al Sayed

-Empowerment of fashion entrepreneurs: Elisa Belarex

-Talent and Entrepreneurship Personality of the Year: Aria Walton

-Philanthropic fashion icon: Keni Silva

-Excellence in bronze sculpture: Rebecca Setareh

-Porterium Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year: Patricia Gloria Contreras

-Empowerment icon: fashion lover, fraud fighter, women's advocate: Ayleen Charlotte (known from the Netflix documentary Tinder Swindler)

-Visionary Entrepreneur of the Year: Masha Abramovich

-Model of the year: Ana Maria Bari

-Notable Fashion Show Singer: Svetlana S-Feniks

-Avant-Garde Model: Elena Kugel

-Excellence in fashion collaboration: Audrey Bouette Tiger with “LemonLunar”

-Top Trendsetter: expert blonde stylist for avant-garde looks: Ashaeva Laila

-Rising star in content creation and fashion photography: Kristina Stets

-Best hair extensions expert on the podium: Alina Leshchynska

-Beauty and business shine: Natalia De Graaf-Smolska

-Social impact influencer: Veronika Denissova

-Best dance performance on the fashion catwalk: Miroslava Lisihun The event featured Porterium and VSD Meta Couture, who wowed guests with their digital fashion performance. As a Metaverse sponsor, DEXART, founded by Anatoli Ille and Anton Elston, showcased its AI characters, redefining engagement and showcasing Metaverse innovation. Public relations expert Julia Berisset was a key strategic partner, with Glam Monte Carlo managing the beauty preparations. KMUniverse, led by Jacques Durand, was the main sponsor of the event. Porterium and DFMag's Digital Fashion & Crypto Awards celebrated innovation in fashion, cryptocurrencies and entrepreneurship, highlighting the visionaries and pioneers shaping the digital age towards a future without boundaries. Digital fashion by VDS Meta Couture

