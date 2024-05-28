Jennifer Hudson wows in her waist-cinching dress as she shows off her must-have transformation on stage





Jennifer Hudson stole the show at the 30th anniversary concert The Lion King in Los Angeles on Friday, taking the stage in a series of stunning sets. Not content with just one show-stopping dress, the 41-year-old wore two jaw-dropping gowns for her performances, which saw her perform The circle of life And Can you feel the love tonight. Jennifer first took to the stage in a bronze structured dress, featuring gigantic puff sleeves, a cinched waist and structured corset, as well as a fishtail skirt. The statement outfit was the perfect choice for Jen's performance ofThe circle of life,which kicked off the shows. ©Instagram Jennifer Hudson performed The Circle of Life in a bronze dress For her second song of the evening, Jennifer donned a thigh-high slit dress covered in sparkling jewelry. The plunging dress also features floaty sleeves and a figure-hugging bodice, with Jennifer accessorizing her princess-worthy gown with a sparkling crown. ©Instagram Jennifer Hudson's Sparkling Dress Was Perfect Jennifer's dramatic outfits were fitting for the occasion, which saw her perform classic Disney tunes accompanied by a dream full orchestra! Sharing the photos on social media, Jennifer wrote: "Last night was like a dream. Just hearing the orchestra play the score made me emotional." Ahead of the show, Jennifer shared her joy at starring in the Disney production, writing on Instagram: "I'm SO excited to return to my @disney roots to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Lion Kingat the @hollywoodbowl!" READ:Net Worth Comparison of American Idol's Biggest Stars: Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and More About how much Disney means to her, Jen wrote: "Disney was how I got my start and has been at the heart of so many incredible moments throughout my career, so I really feels like coming home! I can't wait to celebrate one of my favorite films and some of the greatest Disney music ever written!!" ©Instagram Jennifer Hudson was delighted to perform songs from The Lion King on stage The singer wasn't the only star excited to perform on the Kim Kardashian show and Kanye West's 10-year-old daughter North West also took to the stage singingI just can't wait to be kingunder the gaze of his proud parents. Jennifer Hudson posing with North West The two-night extravaganza also featured artists like the original Lion King stars Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, as well as Billy Eichner, who voiced Timon in the live-action version.

